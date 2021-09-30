CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hassan highlights importance of investing in flood mitigation during Senate hearing

Nashua Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan today highlighted the importance of investing in flood mitigation during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing. This comes after communities across the Granite State experienced flash flooding this summer. “Climate change is increasing the cost of disaster response and recovery. The...

www.nashuatelegraph.com

Nashua Telegraph

Hassan calls on the DEA to combat rise in counterfeit, dangerous drugs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) called on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the dangerous rise in of dangerous drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as prescription drugs. This comes after an WMUR report on the issue in New Hampshire, which included an interview with DEA Associate Special Agent Jon DeLena of the New England Field Division.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashua Telegraph

Shaheen, Hassan join effort to promote access to solar energy for low- and moderate-income households

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and a group of Senators to urge the inclusion of a direct pay option for residential renewable energy property tax credits in Section 25D of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (25D). In a letter, the Senators detailed how a direct pay option would help low- and moderate-income (LMI) households install solar energy systems and help meet President Biden’s goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030.
INCOME TAX
Nashua Telegraph

Heeding calls from NH Congressional Delegation, Biden Administration awards additional federal disaster relief assistance

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) issued the following joint statement in response to the Biden administration’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of New Hampshire and release of federal assistance to Cheshire and Sullivan Counties, which were impacted by severe storms and flooding in July. The disaster declaration does not include relief for the storms that followed on August 1st and 2nd, which the delegation requested the administration to approve. Shaheen led a congressional delegation letter to the administration to support the State’s request for a disaster declaration in September, and last week the delegation welcomed the administration’s announcement of relief assistance heading to Cheshire County.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashua Telegraph

NH delegation applauds reversal of Trump-era Title X gag rule to restore funding for family planning providers across NH

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) today applauded an announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that, following the delegation’s push, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will approve a rule change to reverse the Title X Gag Rule that decimated federal funding for the majority of New Hampshire’s family planning centers.
U.S. POLITICS
WCAX

Hassan among senators looking to improve health equity

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is among members of a Senate panel looking at ways to improve health equity. Even before the pandemic, studies showed that people of color were less likely than white people to have a personal health care provider. Hassan says the pandemic exposed those inequities and Thursday asked witnesses, including Vanderbilt University researcher Dr. Consuelo Wilkins, what can be done about it.
WASHINGTON, VT
Nashua Telegraph

Hassan issues statement on passage of government funding bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) issued the following statement on the government funding bill that the Senate passed today. The bill continues government funding for two months and includes critical disaster relief funding and provisions to assist Afghan refugees. “Passing this funding bill averted a harmful government shutdown,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashua Telegraph

Shaheen, Hassan and Kuster applaud $750K in NBRC funds for Colebrook water infrastructure project

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representative Annie Kuster (NH-02) today applauded the announcement that the Town of Colebrook has been awarded $750,000 in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support a comprehensive water infrastructure project that will clean out the community’s wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in 20 years. Completion of the project will provide Colebrook’s wastewater treatment facility with additional depth capacity and promote economic growth by directly supporting increased production of nitrile gloves at locally-based American Performance Polymers (APP), which, with support from Senator Shaheen’s office, secured two federal contracts to ramp up production. Nitrile gloves are medical personal protective equipment that have been in critical demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes in addition to $250,000 in NBRC funding the delegation announced last month in support of this project.
COLEBROOK, NH
Union Leader

Granite Status: Hassan highlights work with conservative senators

AS HER 2022 REELECTION fight inches ever closer, Sen. Maggie Hassan has had a chance this week to highlight her cooperation with two of the most conservative Republicans in the Senate: Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Hassan had been working with Ernst on a bill that would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashua Telegraph

Shaheen, Tillis host NATO secretary general for meeting with bipartisan group of lawmakers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen, Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for a meeting on Capitol Hill with members of the Senate NATO Observer Group. Shaheen and Tillis serve as co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, which they re-established in 2018. Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD), John Barrasso (R-WY) and Angus King (I-ME) also participated in the meeting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
windermeresun.com

Senate Hearing On Natural Immunity Debate

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. senators of both parties at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, largely in Southwestern states. Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she objected to the House proposal […] The post U.S. House plan for new mining royalties draws objections from Western senators appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
capecod.com

Lawmakers Highlight Importance of Wastewater Infrastructure

BARNSTABLE – State lawmakers recently highlighted the importance of effective wastewater infrastructure with the groundbreaking of the Town of Barnstable’s Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project. Congressman William Keating, Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr, and 2nd and 5th Barnstable District State Representatives Kip Diggs and Steven Xiarhos attended...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included Bill Cassidy […] The post U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Recent opinion highlights importance of definition of 'water'

September 23, 2021 - In a recent opinion in Pasqua Yaqui Tribe v. EPA, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona vacated the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR) that redefined the term "Waters of the United States" under the Clean Water Act (CWA). The NWPR, which was developed and released by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Trump Administration, substantially narrowed the scope of waterbodies subject to federal regulation and replaced a 2015 rule promulgated under the Obama Administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
city-countyobserver.com

Senators Braun And Hassan Call For Enforcement Of Hospital Price Transparency

Senators Braun And Hassan Call For Enforcement Of Hospital Price Transparency Rule In Letter To CMS. WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Braun and Senator Maggie Hassan called for robust enforcement of key health care price transparency requirements in a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-Lasure. The senators applauded CMS’ recent efforts to enhance compliance of the Price Transparency Rule in hospitals and requested the results of CMS’s current oversight efforts of non-compliant hospitals to ensure that Americans have access to the most transparent and up-to-date prices.
U.S. POLITICS

