Hassan highlights importance of investing in flood mitigation during Senate hearing

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Representative Annie Kuster (NH-02) today applauded the announcement that the Town of Colebrook has been awarded $750,000 in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) to support a comprehensive water infrastructure project that will clean out the community’s wastewater treatment facility lagoons for the first time in 20 years. Completion of the project will provide Colebrook’s wastewater treatment facility with additional depth capacity and promote economic growth by directly supporting increased production of nitrile gloves at locally-based American Performance Polymers (APP), which, with support from Senator Shaheen’s office, secured two federal contracts to ramp up production. Nitrile gloves are medical personal protective equipment that have been in critical demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes in addition to $250,000 in NBRC funding the delegation announced last month in support of this project.

COLEBROOK, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO