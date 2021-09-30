Four new COVID-19 testing sites coming
CONCORD — The state is negotiating with a private provider to staff four new testing sites for COVID-19. With many current sites overrun with requests and a limited number of fast or antigen tests, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Wednesday at a press conference that testing resources are scarce nationally and the sites would help address the shortfalls with additional PCR tests as the requests increase.www.nashuatelegraph.com
