Aerospace & Defense

JetBlue Expands Transatlantic Service to London

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue announced the addition of new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Gatwick Airport ahead of the United Kingdom reopening to vaccinated travelers from the United States. The airline revealed it would operate four times weekly service in October, then increase to daily flights...

www.travelpulse.com

BoardingArea

JetBlue Announces Flights To A Second London Airport

JetBlue’s expansion into the U.K. has been something of a rollercoaster ride. There were cheers of happiness when the airline first announced its plans to fly into England. Then Covid happened and they said starting the flights would be delayed. Covid or no Covid, they were initially still a little...
TravelPulse

Meet Neos Air, the Global Italian Airline

Neos Air, the ‘new’ Italian airline taking the place of now-defunct Alitalia, is off and running!. Boasting the youngest fleet of planes in the world and utilizing the Rolls Royce of airline equipment – the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner – on long-haul flights, Neos Air is quickly making a name for itself in global aviation.
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
The Independent

Heathrow passengers report delays of up to four hours as e-gates fail

Passengers arriving at Heathrow are being delayed for several hours due to a problem with self-service passport gates.Some travellers at Terminal 5 posted images of long queues on social media on Wednesday morning, while others were being held on planes due to the congestion.George Zarkadakis, an artificial intelligence engineer, wrote on Twitter: “System for scanning passports is down (again). Expected time of waiting for arriving passengers: 2-4 hours.“I think I’ll stay home next time… and stick to Zoom calls.”Another passenger, Thomas de Lucy, tweeted: “Not only are we waiting for two hours at passport control but Heathrow staff are all incredibly rude, shouting at people and ignoring others.“Maybe a supervisor should be on hand to control staff behaviour.”It is less than a fortnight since a widespread e-gate failure caused delays at airports across the UK.E-gates – managed by Border Force – allow travellers with biometric passports to pass through border control without a manual inspection.Heathrow wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of an issue impacting the e-gates, which are staffed and operated by Border Force.“We apologise for the impact this is having on your journey.“Our teams are working closely with Border Force to resolve this as quickly as possible.”
The Independent

What are the new rules for unvaccinated travellers?

Travel rules and regulations in the UK changed this morning, at 4am on Monday 4 October. In an effort to simplify existing travel rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last month that the current travel traffic light system would be replaced by one red list and a “rest of the world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to fork out for a stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.All other countries will remain on a “rest of the...
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” cane into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these...
The Independent

When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
TravelPulse

Passport Power Index Reveals Widening Gap in Travel Freedom

The latest Henley Passport Index reveals the widest-ever gap in travel freedom as many of the countries with the most powerful travel documents have enacted the most stringent COVID-19-related travel restrictions. According to the index from Henley & Partners, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport...
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean to Offer Pre-Cruise Testing at Select US Ports

Royal Caribbean Cruises is easing the minds of travelers concerned by ensuring they have the proper pre-cruise COVID-19 tests at select homeports in the United States. According to Cruise Radio, Royal Caribbean’s current pre-cruise testing requirement calls for all passengers 12 years old and up to present a negative antigen or PCR test taken 48 hours before the scheduled departure date.
TravelPulse

Delta Adds New Routes From Boston, Modernizing Fleet

Delta Air Lines announced it would add five new routes from Boston and modernize the fleet of airplanes serving Logan International Airport. Starting in summer 2022, the carrier will operate up to 160 daily nonstop flights from Boston to 55 destinations, a more than 20 percent increase in capacity since Delta’s pre-pandemic height in October 2019.
CBS Miami

Adobe Analytics Finds Flight Bookings Fell 24% In August

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in several parts of the country as the delta variant spreads. That has many people rethinking travel plans. Adobe Analytics said flight bookings in August fell 24% compared to July. “Travel and flight bookings are the sectors that are very prone to changes in the pandemic,” said Adobe’s Senior Digital Insights Manager Vivek Pandya. He said the trend continued in September and travelers are also adjusting holiday plans. Thanksgiving flights are down 18% compared to this time in 2019. The trend may be good news for people who are planning to fly. Pandya said...
The Independent

UK eases travel rules but upsets nations not on list

Simplified international travel rules took effect Monday in the U.K., easing quarantine and testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from more than 50 countries, and the Conservative government vowed it will seek to regularly expand the rules to more nations.Still, the rules have sparked anger from many nations in the developing world, particularly India which have been excluded from the list of countries whose vaccination programs are accepted by U.K. authorities. The New Delhi government on Friday said British citizens traveling in India would have to undergo COVID-19 tests and 10 days of quarantine, similar to the measures...
TravelPulse

Japan Starts to Reopen for Travelers

As much of the world is doing, Japan is starting to slowly reopen the country for visitors. There are stipulations, of course. Going To England? The UK’s Rules for International... New Zealand Entry Requirements: Foreign Travelers Must Be... Foreign travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must show proof...
TravelPulse

Overseas Tourists Want Hard Date for Travel to US

When the Biden Administration said it would open up international travel to the U.S., it noted that restrictions would be lifted in ‘early November.’. For some potential overseas tourists, that’s too vague of a time frame. G7 Members Commit to 7 Principles for Restoring International... 13 Countries We Miss Traveling...
TravelPulse

US Travel Association Announces Return of Daily Getaways

The U.S. Travel Association on Monday will preview the return of its popular Daily Getaways program, which goes on sale October 7 and runs through November 5. It’s part of the agency’s annual initiative to stimulate travel across America. Following a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the returning sale...
TravelPulse

Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert

Now that many families have settled into a new school year and know what the vacation calendar looks like, this is a good time to start planning for a winter or spring getaway. For U.S. families, nothing beats the ease of traveling in Puerto Rico, which holds the allure of a faraway island paradise with a distinct culture but is technically a domestic travel destination. No passports are required; there's no need for international phone plans; connectivity is reliable; English is widely spoken, and it's easy to get around. Moreover, there are tons of activities to keep travelers of all ages busy. This slideshow will present just a few.
TravelPulse

Virgin Atlantic Expands US Network Ahead of International Travel Reopening

With the U.S. government’s announcement that it will ease international travel restrictions in November, Virgin Atlantic Airways is adding back six of its U.S. routes that were suspended at the start of the pandemic, doubling its American operations. Starting tomorrow, the U.K.-based airline is restarting flights from London Heathrow to...
ftnnews.com

Qatar Airways Expands Services to Egypt in 2021

Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on 3 December with twice weekly flights, this new route will follow the resumption of operations to Luxor on 23 November with four weekly flights. In a further expansion of services to Egypt, Qatar Airways will also increase its...
TravelPulse

Travel Industry Loses Visionary Leader With Passing Of Stanley Tollman

The global tourism industry has lost one of its icons with the passing of The Travel Corporation Chairman and Founder Stanley Tollman. The 91-year-old spent the final days of his life in France surrounded by family, among them some familiar names to travel industry members around the world: Stanley’s wife of nearly 70 years is Beatrice Tollman, President and Founder of Red Carnation Hotels; sons Brett and Gavin are CEO of The Travel Corporation and CEO of Trafalgar respectively.
