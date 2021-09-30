CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Only 3 Teams In NBA History Have Won A Championship Without A Past, Present Or Future MVP: 1989, 1990, 2004 Detroit Pistons

By Eddie Bitar
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best players in the world often win the championship for their team. This is normally the case throughout NBA history because basketball is the sport where star players have the biggest impact. Taking the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo for example, each one of these players has been regular-season MVPs and has been regarded as the best payer in the world at some point.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde Drexler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Rasheed Wallace
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Tayshaun Prince
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Joe Dumars
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Chauncey Billups
Lakers Daily

Report: Free agent big man to work out for Lakers

According to a report, big man Kenneth Faried will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Faried, who is 6-foot-8, has played eight seasons in the NBA and is known for his energy, physicality and ferocity. For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#The Detroit Pistons#Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Lakers#All Nba Team#Ppg
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis, Marlen P Get Married; LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Attend

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis married longtime partner Marlen P over the weekend. Several pictures of the festivities, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook among those in attendance, were seen floating around social media Saturday. Jared Dudley, Russell Westbrook, & LeBron James at Anthony Davis’s wedding today! 🚨😎 pic.twitter.com/4VNuBY1J7F.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

New Lakers guard explains why he chose them over Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are generally seen as the two favorites to win it all next season. Wayne Ellington chose the West side over the East side though, and now he is explaining what set the Lakers apart. Ellington appeared this week on Ballislife’s “Noble and...
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy