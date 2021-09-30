The Indiana Pacers Potential Starting Lineup: Play-In Or Lottery Team

Who are the Indiana Pacers? Right now, it’s hard to tell if the team has enough talent to compete or if they will be a frequent flier among the trade deadline rumor mill. The Pacers are simply just stuck in the middle, which we call basketball hell. Being in purgatory is one of the last places you want to be because you are not good enough to compete out of the first round of the playoffs, but not bad enough to get a lottery pick to help accelerate the rebuild.