By Christy Lemire
Roger Ebert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is many things: a blockbuster comic-book sequel, a mismatched-buddy comedy, an opportunity for some gloriously self-aware overacting. But at its core, beneath the wacky quips and gnashing teeth and gobs of goo, it’s something else entirely: a love story. Not between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Michelle Williams as the one who got away, not even between Woody Harrelson’s villainous Carnage and Naomie Harris’ misunderstood mutant Shriek, but rather between Eddie and the hulking symbiote dwelling within him, Venom.

The Independent

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, 'Venom' debuts with $90.1M

Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been forecast to open with closer to half that total. But the film, which is playing exclusively in theaters, exceeded even the debut of the 2018 original. “Venom,” the “Spider-Man” offshoot that introduced Tom Hardy's parasitic alien symbiote, launched with $80.3 million. Only 2019's “Joker” ($96.2...
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Venom: Let There Be Carnage

When we last saw reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), he had formed an uneasy alliance with Venom (also Hardy), the symbiote living in his body. A symbiote is basically a second personality that can interact with its host, but also occasionally appear in physical form as a being with superpowers. The setup is reminiscent of "Malignant," a horror movie from a few weeks ago. But this movie spent millions of dollars on a CGI Venom, whereas that movie spent what looked to be a couple hundred bucks on a puppet. The puppet was way creepier.
GoldDerby

‘Venom 2’ breaks pandemic record with massive opening weekend

And on the first weekend of October, Eddie Brock and Venom said, “let there be carnage.” Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” burned up the box office this weekend with an estimated $90 million in ticket sales, giving “Venom 2” the biggest opening since the coronavirus pandemic started last year and the second-biggest October launch ever, behind only 2019’s “Joker.” That puts the Tom Hardy sequel in the top position during the pandemic, ahead of even officially sanctioned Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The PG-13 “Venom 2” not only blew past...
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
Variety

Andrew Garfield Eyes Supporting Actor Submission for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In order to avoid splitting votes and allow for the possibility of netting two acting nominations this year, Searchlight Pictures will campaign Andrew Garfield’s performance as televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” for supporting actor consideration, based on an invite that was sent to BAFTA voters for an upcoming virtual screening of the film. Following the biopic’s bow at the Toronto International Film Festival and modest box office receipts, its Oscar prospects have been seemingly on the fringe, but the film, directed by Michael Showalter, could make a roaring comeback during the season. Garfield’s co-star Jessica Chastain, who...
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ New Footage: Angelina Jolie Does Battle in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Superhero Epic

New footage from “Eternals,” two-time Academy Award-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived. The cosmic Marvel Studios/Disney film will be released exclusively in theaters on November 5. That’s unlike other recent Disney releases such as “Black Widow,” which opened day-and-date in theaters and on Premium Access Disney+ to much legal ballyhoo in the form of a (now-settled) lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson. Marvel president Kevin Feige has been firm about preserving a theatrical experience for “Eternals,” whose massive ensemble includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail...
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whitney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the upcoming feature about the late musical icon Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram. who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who will play John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic that is being directed by Kasi Lemmons. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who...
Variety

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham Starring in Musical ‘The End’ for Neon

Tilda Swinton, George MacKay and Stephen Graham will star in “The End,” a new musical about the last human family. The movie will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer (“The Act of Killing”) and will be released in North America by Neon, the studio behind “Parasite.” Production begins in 2022. Swinton won an Oscar playing a morally compromised attorney in “Michael Clayton.” Her recent and upcoming films include Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II,” Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.” That latter is another Neon release. Graham played Al Capone on...
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
Variety

Ben Affleck Says He Had ‘Fun’ Playing Batman in ‘The Flash’ After ‘Justice League’ Was ‘Difficult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming DC Comics film “The Flash” put the fun back into Batman for Ben Affleck, after the actor endured Joss Whedon’s 2017 film “Justice League.” Affleck will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Andy Muschietti-directed “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller in the title role. “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck told me Sunday at a tastemaker screening of his upcoming George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar.” “This was really lovely. Really fun.” He also said, “I had a great time,” before cracking, “I’m probably under some gag order...
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller ‘Dark Harvest’ (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Support for Scarlett Johansson’s “Important” ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Jamie Lee Curtis is explaining why she came out in support of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow lawsuit in September in Time Magazine. “I was asked to write about her in Time Magazine, I have always thought she was cool and I think what she’s doing and saying in this lawsuit is important,” she told Entertainment Tonight of Johansson’s breach of contract suit against Disney, whose settlement was announced Friday, in an interview published the same day. “And women who speak up are called ‘bitches’ and ‘strident’ and men who speak up are called ‘heroes.’ So I’m going to stand with the...
Roger Ebert

Coming Home in the Dark

"Coming Home in the Dark" initially feels like another entry in that subcategory of horror films where soft pampered city folk go out into the country to be terrorized by locals. But while it cleaves to that template for a little while, this debut feature from New Zealand filmmaker James Ashcroft soon reveals another story layer that complicates our sympathies. Throughout, the savage intensity of the central predicament keeps tightening the thumbscrews on the audience, raising questions of how far a film can go to make viewers anxious and fearful before it starts to feel like abuse posing as something more rarified.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: watch the first trailer for the ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off

The first trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel show House Of The Dragon has been released. The 10-episode series will air at an unspecified date in 2022 on HBO Max. It is set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance Of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.
