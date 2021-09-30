Venom: Let There Be Carnage
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is many things: a blockbuster comic-book sequel, a mismatched-buddy comedy, an opportunity for some gloriously self-aware overacting. But at its core, beneath the wacky quips and gnashing teeth and gobs of goo, it’s something else entirely: a love story. Not between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and Michelle Williams as the one who got away, not even between Woody Harrelson’s villainous Carnage and Naomie Harris’ misunderstood mutant Shriek, but rather between Eddie and the hulking symbiote dwelling within him, Venom.www.rogerebert.com
