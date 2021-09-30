And on the first weekend of October, Eddie Brock and Venom said, “let there be carnage.” Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” burned up the box office this weekend with an estimated $90 million in ticket sales, giving “Venom 2” the biggest opening since the coronavirus pandemic started last year and the second-biggest October launch ever, behind only 2019’s “Joker.” That puts the Tom Hardy sequel in the top position during the pandemic, ahead of even officially sanctioned Marvel Cinematic Universe movies like “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The PG-13 “Venom 2” not only blew past...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO