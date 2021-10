Even as we return to campus after so long apart and enjoy the beauty of fall in New York, we must not forget the numerous climate catastrophes that played out relentlessly across the globe this summer – from fires to floods to intense heat - disproportionately impacting frontline communities. Little more than a week ago, 13 New Yorkers died during Hurricane Ida, a majority of whom were low-income immigrants renting basement apartments. In this context of both joy and sorrow, let us return to some of our familiar routines while also committing to the deep and necessary changes to build a more sustainable and just campus – and world.

