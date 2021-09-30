CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Actor Addresses “Humanizing” the MCU’s First LGBTQ+ Family

By Thomas Hitchen
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ remarkable release earlier this month, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals will release in November. Bringing the eponymous heroes, and their foes, the Deviants, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals will also see the MCU’s first LGBTQ+ family and openly gay couple debut in the Marvel movie. Now, star, Haaz Sleiman has addressed the momentous moment in MCU history.

