Marvel Actor Addresses “Humanizing” the MCU’s First LGBTQ+ Family

The central vision for the Thor movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed a lot since the character was introduced in his first blockbuster back in 2011. While comedy has always been a part of the formula (from the God of Thunder smashing his coffee cup and demanding another in his debut solo movie, to him riding the London Tube in the sequel), the franchise has really stepped on the gas with that side of the hero in the last few years. As such, it isn’t the least surprising at all that the What If episode centered around the powerful Avenger is the funniest chapter we’ve seen yet from the Disney+ original series.

