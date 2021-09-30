CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding

Durango Herald
 5 days ago

New functionality radically drives efficiency in supporting mortgage specified pool trading. PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

BlockFills launches Phoenix in a bid to offer crypto solutions to its users

• The Phoenix interface will offer SaaS solutions for BlockFills customers. • The platform has several commercial management options based on cryptocurrencies. The technological platform, BlockFills, has renewed its options by launching the main software as a service website for commercial companies. Phoenix, the name given to the SaaS cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Durango Herald

ACES Quality Management CEO Trevor Gauthier Chosen as 2021 Vanguard by HousingWire

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that its CEO Trever Gauthier has been honored by industry trade publication HousingWire in its annual Vanguard Awards program. Gauthier was recognized...
DENVER, CO
Durango Herald

HousingWire recognizes Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin’s influence on the mortgage industry with 2021 Vanguard award

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Alex Kutsishin was selected as a winner of HousingWire's 2021 HW Vanguard awards. The annual awards program recognizes leaders in the mortgage and real estate industries who have made a tangible impact on the housing economy by generating cutting-edge initiatives, products and services.
REAL ESTATE
Durango Herald

SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates honored by HousingWire for outstanding leadership in mortgage technology

Schreiner Gates is one of 50 executives across the housing economy to be named a 2021 HW Vanguard. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced that its CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates was selected as a winner of HousingWire's 2021 HW Vanguard award. The HW Vanguard award recognizes the top 50 housing executives who have made an impact on the housing industry at large.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbs#Agile#Send2press Newswire#Fintech#President Ceo Of#Bwic
martechseries.com

Smart Bidder Launches to bring AI-powered ASA Bidding to Marketers

Independent Apple Search Ads (ASA) data source and bidding engine will use rule-based and AI-driven dynamic bidding to help marketers bid faster than competitors and maximize ad spend ROI. Provides access to unique keyword scoring data not available anywhere else in the market and completely independent from Apple’s Search popularity...
SOFTWARE
InvestmentNews

AssetMark launches pooled employer plan

The plan is aimed at small to midsize businesses that have less than $25 million in retirement plan assets. AssetMark, a registered investment adviser and technology platform, has launched a pooled employer plan that’s available on its platform. The plan allows small-business owners to pool their retirement assets with those...
ECONOMY
Durango Herald

Sales Boomerang releases Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

Expanded report now offers insight into the frequency of 11 of today's top market opportunities for mortgage lenders. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry's top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its Q3 2021 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. Despite marketwide declines in loan volume, Sales Boomerang's report identified several fertile opportunities for mortgage lenders, including a high frequency of borrowers who are well positioned to refinance for a better rate, remove FHA mortgage insurance or tap into home equity.
REAL ESTATE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Staying innovative and agile post-pandemic

The pandemic has shifted the way the industry views innovation. Leveraging the right technology such as video conferencing and enhancing risk management platforms, has helped both internal and external communication during a period in which organizations have had to adapt their approach to connectivity. Erin Fry (pictured), president and head...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
datasciencecentral.com

What is Agile Enterprise Risk Management?

As you may know, I am pretty close to completing my first book – Agile Enterprise Risk Management, Risk-Based Thinking, Multi-Disciplinary Management and Digital Transformation. It is now at the publishers, awaiting finalization. I have established a site for the book and this is the home page text that describes what AERM is all about.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Anomymous returns with another huge Epik data dump

The hacktivist collective Anonymous is back yet again with even more data from the web hosting company Epik and this latest leak contains data on the Republican Party of Texas. In a press release titled “You Lost The Game”, Anonymous revealed that its Operation Epik Fail isn't over yet and...
MARKETS
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy