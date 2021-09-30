CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Could Challenge Georgia’s Secondary

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pqra_0cCoIjwq00

Boxscore watchers may tell you that Arkansas is a heavy-running football team that will try and line up against their opponent and punch them in the mouth. But after turning on the tape, as our Brooks Austin said, Arkansas is not that kind of football team.

Yes, the Razorbacks possess a big physical offensive front with an explosive run game, but offensive coordinator Kendall Briles creates much more than a ground and pound run game. Briles uses a lot of window dressing with motions and misdirection that sets up their run game which is used to create the pass.

KJ Jefferson is dangerous if given time and space to throw, mainly because of top receiver Treylon Burks, who put up 294 yards on nine receptions in the last two games, averaging 32.6 yards per catch as Arkansas's top option in the air.

One of the things that makes Burks special is the way that Arkansas uses the junior receiver. The aforementioned Briles lines up Burks anywhere on the field, whether as an H-back, tight end, or even a full-back at times. The star receiver's diverse positioning tests the defense's eyes and concentration; it could easily turn into an explosive passing play downfield if he goes unnoticed.

Being such a dangerous option anywhere on the field likely means Georgia's secondary will use a variety of ways to keep the speedster under wraps, whether it be with soft coverage, giving plenty of room between Burks and the defensive back, or shading the safety overtop to help.

Georgia's young secondary is playing well but has its share of flaws, like the one exploited against South Carolina. Nevertheless, the Gamecocks found success going high tempo and taking shots downfield.

Any lacks of concentration or overcommitting to stop the Razorback run game could result in explosive plays through the air.

