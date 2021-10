Spoilers have shown that Nina Lucas will clarify her feelings towards ex Asha Alahan, which will make or break Asha’s heart. Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) is still grieving for her late boyfriend Seb Franklin’s (Harry Visinoni) untimely demise while her best friend and ex-lover Asha (Tanisha Gorey), did everything to comfort her and had gone to lengths by selling her own laptop to support Nina in her desire to make a memorial garden for Seb.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO