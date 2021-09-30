CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brown & Bold: Bringin’ It Home’ is theme of SMSU homecoming week

MARSHALL — “Brown & Bold: Bringin’ It Home” is the theme of the 2021 Southwest Minnesota State University Homecoming the week of Oct. 4-10. Numerous events will be held on campus during the week leading up to Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 9, including the Mustangs Got Talent competition, residence hall decorating, SMSU Day of Service, door and office decorating, live entertainment, and the king/queen coronation.

