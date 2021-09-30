Old Town Developers Tap World-Class Architect To Design Projects In The Neighborhood

UPTOWN — Work to remove lead paint from the Red Line tracks in Uptown was temporarily suspended this week as neighbors complained of dust emanating from the work site. CTA crews stopped work Monday and Tuesday in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Avenue, where they are removing lead paint from the base of the “L” track infrastructure as part of the Red-Purple modernization project, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

