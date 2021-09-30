CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town Developers Tap World-Class Architect To Design Projects In The Neighborhood

By Jake Wittich
Block Club Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD TOWN — Developers have recruited architect David Adjaye to overhaul several properties in Old Town, including the site of the old Treasure Island Grocery Store. Adjaye, known for projects like the National Museum of African American History and Culture, was selected to design buildings owned by Fern Hill and Moody Church, a historic non-denominational Christian Church at 1635 N. LaSalle Drive.

Metra Begins $36.1 Million Overhaul To Grayland Station In Irving Park

IRVING PARK — Construction is underway to replace and upgrade the Grayland Metra station and 122-year-old railroad bridge over Milwaukee Avenue. Crews from IHC Construction Companies began working on the project last week, and Metra officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday. The station, 3729 N. Kilbourn Ave., will be rebuilt with longer platforms, new public address equipment, visual information signs, shelters with on-demand heat on each side, lighting and stairs and ramps to make it fully ADA-compliant.
This Beverly Yarn Store Wants To Help South Siders ‘Craft With Every Fiber Of Your Being’

BEVERLY — Kamaca Champion stands behind a knitting bar, chatting with three friends whose eyes remain glued to the quick, graceful movements of their fingers. Vivid, colorful patterns blend to become scarves children will wear this winter and fashionable shawls for the fall. When a woman walks in, mitten in tow, and asks if she can learn to sew a place for a thumb, Champion is exuberant.
CTA Temporarily Halts Lead Paint Removal On Red Line After ‘Clouds Of Dust’ Escape Work Site In Uptown

UPTOWN — Work to remove lead paint from the Red Line tracks in Uptown was temporarily suspended this week as neighbors complained of dust emanating from the work site. CTA crews stopped work Monday and Tuesday in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Avenue, where they are removing lead paint from the base of the “L” track infrastructure as part of the Red-Purple modernization project, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.
Ald. Jeanette Taylor Recovering At Home After Testing Positive For COVID-19

WOODLAWN — South Side Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) is recovering from coronavirus after experiencing symptoms for a couple of weeks. Taylor tested positive Sept. 20 and is resting at home, she confirmed to Block Club Tuesday afternoon. Flu-like symptoms caused the alderwoman — who represents portions of Woodlawn, Washington Park, Englewood and Back of the Yards — to miss the Sept. 14 City Council meeting as well as Tuesday’s groundbreaking of the Obama Presidential Center, she said.
Pot Shops Now Allowed In Most Of Downtown After City Council Changes Rules

CHICAGO — Pot shops will be allowed in much of Downtown after the City Council on Monday voted for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s overhaul of the city’s cannabis zoning rules. The City Council voted 33-13 in favor of the mayor’s ordinance, which aims to reduce the cost and time to open a pot shop and other cannabis businesses in the city to lure the next round of dispensary license owners to Chicago and avoid losing them to the suburbs.
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago's diverse neighborhoods.

