CTA Temporarily Halts Lead Paint Removal On Red Line After ‘Clouds Of Dust’ Escape Work Site In Uptown

CHICAGO — Pot shops will be allowed in much of Downtown after the City Council on Monday voted for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s overhaul of the city’s cannabis zoning rules. The City Council voted 33-13 in favor of the mayor’s ordinance, which aims to reduce the cost and time to open a pot shop and other cannabis businesses in the city to lure the next round of dispensary license owners to Chicago and avoid losing them to the suburbs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO