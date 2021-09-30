CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA Temporarily Halts Lead Paint Removal On Red Line After ‘Clouds Of Dust’ Escape Work Site In Uptown

By Joe Ward
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPTOWN — Work to remove lead paint from the Red Line tracks in Uptown was temporarily suspended this week as neighbors complained of dust emanating from the work site. CTA crews stopped work Monday and Tuesday in the 4300 block of North Kenmore Avenue, where they are removing lead paint from the base of the “L” track infrastructure as part of the Red-Purple modernization project, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

blockclubchicago.org

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

