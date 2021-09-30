Debt limit chicken

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “The next few days will be a time of intensity.” That was an understatement. Democrats in the House and Senate are struggling to broker a compromise on two huge spending bills that embody much of President Biden’s domestic agenda. If Democrats fail to pass the bills, it could derail his Presidency and strengthen Republican chances of gaining control of the Senate or House in next year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, after Senate Republicans blocked a temporary spending bill on Monday, Congress must also pass a funding measure by Thursday to avoid a government shutdown, and also deal with the threat of a potentially catastrophic debt default. It’s possible that each of these challenges will be resolved smoothly, but it would take a brave person to bet on this outcome. Like many other parts of the U.S. political system, the federal government’s budget process no longer operates on rational lines.

