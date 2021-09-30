CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Debt limit chicken

Marshall Independent
 6 days ago

Republicans in the Senate are playing a game of debt limit chicken, and the edge of the cliff is getting dangerously close. The federal government’s fiscal year ends today, and without a continuing resolution to allow spending for government operations, and an increase in the national debt limit, we could see a government shutdown and a disastrous default on the national debt.

Iola Register

Yellen: Action needed on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation’s debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.
The Fiscal Times

Getting 'Dangerously Close' on the Debt Limit

Senate Heads for Another Doomed Vote on Debt Ceiling. Lawmakers’ game of chicken with the debt limit was always risky. Now it’s getting downright dangerous. Democrats have set up another vote Wednesday on a bill that would suspend the federal debt ceiling until December 2022, but Republicans said they intend to block the measure, as they have done previously.
WUSA

VERIFY: What is the debt limit? Answering the biggest questions

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans were able to avoid a government shutdown after a Thursday night vote. However, the two parties have not been able to come to an agreement to raise or suspend the debt limit to avoid a financial crisis. The Verify team spoke with three experts and...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Debt limit must rise, officials say

WASHINGTON – Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sounded an urgent call Tuesday for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit, a day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill that would have done so. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, Yellen warned, “the full faith and credit...
The New Yorker

Republicans Are Gambling Recklessly on the Debt Limit

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “The next few days will be a time of intensity.” That was an understatement. Democrats in the House and Senate are struggling to broker a compromise on two huge spending bills that embody much of President Biden’s domestic agenda. If Democrats fail to pass the bills, it could derail his Presidency and strengthen Republican chances of gaining control of the Senate or House in next year’s midterm elections. Meanwhile, after Senate Republicans blocked a temporary spending bill on Monday, Congress must also pass a funding measure by Thursday to avoid a government shutdown, and also deal with the threat of a potentially catastrophic debt default. It’s possible that each of these challenges will be resolved smoothly, but it would take a brave person to bet on this outcome. Like many other parts of the U.S. political system, the federal government’s budget process no longer operates on rational lines.
Daily Gate City

McConnell refuses to help raise federal debt limit

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to offer Democrats any help in raising the federal debt limit — though he had relied on bipartisan cooperation to approve debt limit measures when Republicans were in charge. (Sept. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Huron Daily Tribune

EXPLAINER: Why the debt limit is again roiling Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The idea of the U.S. government breaching its “debt limit” sounds scary. But what, exactly, are lawmakers in Washington fighting about?. The debt limit is a nearly century-old artificial cap that Congress placed on the U.S. government's ability to borrow. Lawmakers have raised or suspended it nearly 80 times since 1960, but there is a deepening partisan standoff this time, underscoring how the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon.
Roll Call Online

Biden warns of ‘danger for miscalculation’ on debt limit

President Joe Biden on Monday renewed calls for Senate Republicans to allow Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own without going through what he called “an incredibly complicated, cumbersome process” of budget reconciliation. Democratic leaders are in the process of using the fiscal 2022 budget resolution to pass...
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS
American Banker

Why debt limit standoff could be worrisome for banks

WASHINGTON — Congress is at an all too familiar stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, worrying bankers and others that the financial markets could take a hit if lawmakers fail to reach a deal in advance of an October deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers this week that...
U.S. POLITICS
villages-news.com

Pelosi completely disingenuous with debt limit debate

Tuesday, September 21st, Speaker Pelosi brought up Democrats’ “spend and borrow” bill, H.R. 5305. This bill combined a Continuing Resolution to keep the Government’s lights on past Thursday night, with a bill that suspends the debt limit of the United States, enabling dangerous spending with no fiscal restraint or reforms. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority and I oppose it today. H.R. 5305 was passed by House Democrats with House Republicans unanimously voting in opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
indianapublicmedia.org

Braun, Young Will Vote No On Raising Debt Limit

The Biden Administration says the government could default on its bills if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, but Sen. Mike Braun isn’t persuaded. “If we keep endorsing, lifting, debt ceilings, continuing resolutions, that's a disservice to the American public, not an aid,” Braun said. Congress raised the debt ceiling three...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nwaonline.com

Congress gets deadline for debt-limit decision

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday told Congress that the United States will run out of flexibility to avoid breaching the debt limit on Oct. 18, setting a new deadline for lawmakers. Hours after Yellen's warning, a Senate effort to suspend the debt ceiling failed, showing how the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Mullin Opposes CR, Suspending Debt Limit

Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement after voting against a continuing resolution (CR), which includes a suspension of the country’s debt limit through December 16, 2022. “This is absolutely reckless,” Mullin said. “Suspending the debt limit enables Pelosi Democrats to continue their out-of-control spending spree and force their...
CONGRESS & COURTS

