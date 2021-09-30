CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers Remain Near Bottom of Aikman Efficiency Rankings

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGaqw_0cCoH2JB00

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What do the Green Bay Packers have in common with the winless Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars?

They’re near the bottom of The Aikman Efficiency Ratings, which are published weekly by The33rdTeam.com.

Due in large part to the Week 1 debacle against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers rank 29th – a few spots behind No. 26 Indianapolis and just ahead of No. 30 New York and No. 31 Jacksonville.

The Buffalo Bills are first and the Miami Dolphins are last. The Packers’ opponent this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are 24th.

Running on Empty: Run Game Off to Sputtering Start

With a young offensive line, the Green Bay Packers' rushing attack has gone nowhere fast. It won't get any easier against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Oct 1, 2021

As Receiver, Steelers Rookie RB Harris Can Make Packers Look ‘Silly’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been a tackle-breaking machine as a receiver. He'll test a Green Bay Packers defense that has tackled well to start the season.

Sep 30, 2021

Lazard’s Value Goes Beyond Catching Passes

Even with just one catch, Allen Lazard had a pivotal role for the Green Bay Packers in their upset victory at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Sep 30, 2021

The Aikman Efficiency Ratings measure seven categories of performance on offense and defense. Devised by Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman in 2005 and compiled by Sportsradar, “they provide a better measure of the qualities that win football games than simply total yards gained, the method used by the NFL to rank offenses and defenses.”

Despite back-to-back games of 30-plus points, Green Bay ranks only 23rd on offense with 81.0 points. The league average is 84.8. Two big factors are its rushing attack and third-down performance. The Packers are 29th in yards per carry and 21st on third down after finishing seventh and second, respectively, in those departments last season. Based on last week's performance alone, Green Bay was 12th.

Having played two good quarters in Week 2 against Detroit and two good quarters last week against San Francisco, Green Bay is 31st on defense with 51.0 points. The league average is 65.4. The Packers are underperforming in every phase of Aikman’s ratings, but third down (30th) and red zone (tied for last) are the most critical factors. In fact, the Packers are one of only three teams to not have a single red-zone stop. Green Bay's performance vs. the 49ers ranked 25th.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Mike Tomlin have people wondering

It’s well known at this point that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do when it comes to their future together. After a tumultuous offseason and a horrendous start to the season, the Pack is back on track and Rodgers was able to bite back at some of the critics that were coming for him.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Football Games#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers#Lazard#Hall Of Fame
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Aaron Rodgers Suggestion

In-season quarterback trades almost never happen in the National Football League, especially in-season superstar quarterback trades. The Green Bay Packers played so poorly in Week 1, though, that’s there’s already speculation that one could potentially happen. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the question on Sunday night following the Packers’...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight. Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game. King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team. “Kevin King (illness)...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Major Officiating Mistake In Packers vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have been screwed out of seven points by the officials during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are leading the Steelers, 17-10, at halftime. However, it probably should be 17-14, Steelers, heading into the break. Pittsburgh blocked a Green Bay field...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
259
Followers
671
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy