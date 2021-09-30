Seneca Falls woman arrested for petit and grand larceny

A Seneca Falls woman was arrested after two separate incidents of stealing property.

Seneca Falls police arrested Tracy Tyman, 39, of Seneca Falls, after two reports of larcenies

Tyman stole property from the Circle K store on Fall Street, then a short time later stole property out of a parked vehicle at Stevers Garage worth over $1,000.

She was located at her residence and arrested.

Police charged her with one count of petit larceny and one count of grand larceny.

Tyman was released on an appearance ticket and will answer to the charges at a later date.

