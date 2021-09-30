James D. Allen III

James Dillino Allen, III, 81, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Fairfax, VA of Burkitt’s Lymphoma. He was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Coshocton to the late James Dillino Allen Jr. and Beulah M. (Simmons) Allen. He was a 1957 graduate of Warsaw High School, where he was active in student council as both a class officer and president of student council, Future Farmers of America, Amateur Actors, and baseball. He was later a 1962 graduate of The Ohio State University, and earned a master’s from Virginia Polytechnic Institute as an electrical engineer. He embarked on a 50-year career as an electrical designer, systems engineer, software developer, proposal writer, and management consultant. He spent 25 years on U.S. Navy & Air Force programs, making significant contributions to the Peacekeeper Missile and ICBM Minuteman Missile projects. He also worked on the SQQ-89 Navy Cruiser Combat System, GPS receivers in the F-16 Fighter aircraft, and the National Missile Defense System. He was an active member of the Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers, serving in various branches and receiving multiple awards.