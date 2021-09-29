North Shore news in brief

Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.