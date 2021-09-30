CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local to Global with Columnist H. Patricia Hynes: Forty-two years in Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleEvery member of Congress attended the Sept. 14, 2001 memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral for the nearly 3,000 victims of Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. In that service Dean of the Cathedral Rev. Nathan Baxter invoked “Let us also pray for divine wisdom as our leaders consider the necessary actions for national security … that as we act we not become the evil we deplore.”

WashingtonExaminer

The single flawed assumption that sunk Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan

The linchpin of President Joe Biden's plan to conduct a well-ordered departure from Afghanistan was the fanciful assumption that an Afghan military trained, equipped, and advised by the United States for 20 years at the cost of $83 billion would be capable of holding off the Taliban long enough for a steady stream of American citizens and Afghan evacuees to leave the country calmly over several months.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Parents of jailed US marine call for ‘cowardly’ generals to resign over Afghanistan chaos

The parents of a US marine commander jailed for blasting his superiors and calling for “revolution” on social media have called for the leaders of the military to resign.Lt Col Stuart Scheller, who has served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Beirut, was put in the brig this weekend after refusing an order to stop his stream of Facebook and LinkedIn posts excoriating US generals and politicians.The 17-year Marine Corps veteran posted his first video criticising the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan on 26 August, followed by wide-ranging broadsides demanding “fundamental change” to America’s government and pledging to “bring the whole f***ing system...
MILITARY
Brainerd Dispatch

Listen: Locals reflect on Afghanistan service at war end

Here is your Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The Brainerd Dispatch Minute is a product of Forum Communications Co. and is brought to you by reporters at the Brainerd Dispatch. Find more news throughout the day at brainerddispatch.com. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
BRAINERD, MN
Washington Post

To help U.S. allies flee Afghanistan, these advocates turned to Iran

The female lawmakers were moving from house to house, trying to stay one step ahead of the Taliban fighters they feared were stalking former government officials since taking over Afghanistan last month. The militants controlled Kabul airport, threatening one escape route. At the borders, security was more relaxed, but most...
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt-limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social-spending plan

Sen. Susan Collins linked the debt limit to negotiations over President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collins' suggestion that they abandon Biden's $3.5 trillion plan. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit in a standoff that's pushing the US toward default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Fauci and 'COVID gods' have been deified despite record, ignoring of non-intravenous treatments

National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci and other high-profile public health officials have been deified by the establishment -- and have not been held to account for flip-flopping, their recommendations' effect on the economy and social norms, or their continued ignoring of alternative treatments, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Fox News on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION

