Local to Global with Columnist H. Patricia Hynes: Forty-two years in Afghanistan
Every member of Congress attended the Sept. 14, 2001 memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral for the nearly 3,000 victims of Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. In that service Dean of the Cathedral Rev. Nathan Baxter invoked “Let us also pray for divine wisdom as our leaders consider the necessary actions for national security … that as we act we not become the evil we deplore.”www.recorder.com
Comments / 0