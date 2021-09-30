CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks business Greco Promotions supplies Travis Manion Foundation with race medals and more

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs runners across the country are training for races to honor the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary, one Bucks County business is gearing up behind the scenes. Greco Promotions, the lead supplier to Travis Manion Foundation and the company that recently launched the nonprofit’s online company store, is creating 1,700 medals and other gear for upcoming races on Oct. 3.

9/11 Heroes Run slated for Oct. 3 in Doylestown

One of the nation’s leading veteran service organizations, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), will host the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race series locally in Doylestown Oct. 3. The annual race will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
