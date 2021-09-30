Bucks business Greco Promotions supplies Travis Manion Foundation with race medals and more
As runners across the country are training for races to honor the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary, one Bucks County business is gearing up behind the scenes. Greco Promotions, the lead supplier to Travis Manion Foundation and the company that recently launched the nonprofit’s online company store, is creating 1,700 medals and other gear for upcoming races on Oct. 3.buckscountyherald.com
