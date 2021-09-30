CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identical Twins Carry Distinctive Epigenetic Marks: Study

By Chloe Tenn
Scientist
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSets of identical twins famously have much in common with one another. In a Dutch study published September 28 in Nature Communications, scientists find that they also have something in common with other identical twins the world over: a set of matching marks on their DNA. The researchers studied around 6,000 pairs of twins of varying ages from around the world, analyzing hundreds of thousands of sites on their genomes. Their finding of 834 sites in the genome with marks distinct to identical, but not fraternal, twins could provide clues to how identical twins come about, researchers say.

SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Epigenetics#Dna#Nature Communications#Vanishing Twin#Dutch#Science News#Guardian
