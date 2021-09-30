CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU receiver Litwin reaches national honor plateau

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlippery Rock University All-American wide receiver Henry Litwin has been named a national semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame. The award recognizes the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and leadership. Litwin is one of only 15 players from the Division II level to reach semifinal status, and is the second Slippery Rock player in program history to be named to the list. He joins Marcus Martin, who went on to become a national finalist in 2017.

