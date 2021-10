A Boone County judge denied the state attorney general’s motion to block mask mandates in all public schools in the state. Columbia Public schools found themselves in the unusual position of having to argue on the behalf of all Missouri School Districts who do—or might have mask requirements. CPS said it made no sense that one court, one judge should make one decision for all – on decisions that are made locally, with local health guidance.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO