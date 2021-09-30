CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000

By PAUL WISEMAN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the highly contagious delta variant may be slowing a recovery in the job market. Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Sept. 20, 2021 by Katie Caviness on Scribd. Claims rose unexpectedly by...

hngn.com

Up To $3,000 Stimulus Payment Available Despite Several COVID Relief Programs Are Set To Expire

The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
AFP

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

The global economic bounceback from the Covid-19 crisis will downshift this year as countries struggle with rising prices, high debt loads and divergent recoveries in which poor nations are slipping behind wealthier ones, the leader of the IMF warned on Tuesday. These include a widening divergence between rich countries and poor countries in the trajectories of their recovery from the pandemic.
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can Rising Unemployment Claims Connect To More Payments?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue plan into effect on Thursday, March 11, 2020, about seven months ago. The bill has provided a variety of economic benefits to struggling Americans, including the third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400, the Child Tax Credit as monthly payments to parents with eligible co-dependents, stimulus checks for struggling homeowners, and the emergency rental assistance program for struggling renters.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

New unemployment claims rise more than expected

(The Center Square) – New federal jobs data released Thursday showed new unemployment claims rose more than expected. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 362,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending Sept. 25, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised figures. Last week,...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly rise for a third week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight week, potentially a sign of worsening labor-market conditions as well as choppiness in weekly data. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to 362,000 in the week ended Sept. 25, led by another surge in California, Labor...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Weekly Jobless Claims Tick Higher to 362,000

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose to 362,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. The four-week moving average was 340,000, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's 335,750. The reading was above expectations of 330,000 following the prior week's 351,000. The job market has...
BUSINESS
AFP

Uptick in new US unemployment benefit claims slows

New claims for US unemployment benefits increased for the third straight week, but the rate of the uptick appears to be slowing, according to government data released Thursday. Initial applications for jobless benefits made in the week ended September 25 rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the Labor Department reported. The figures once again defied expectations for a decline. Another 16,752 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers not normally eligible for aid. Those claims likely represented a backlog since the program expired earlier in the month. Claims are a closely-watched metric of labor market health, and shot into the millions when the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020. They have been on a sustained decline in recent months, though have yet to return to their level before the pandemic.
MARKETS
Slate

Cutting Off Unemployment Benefits Didn’t Fix the Economy, It Turns Out

It’s still a little bit early to draw final conclusions, but so far, it seems that cutting off unemployment benefits for millions of Americans in the middle of a public health emergency hasn’t led to a surge of job seekers, despite the expectations of the many business owners and conservative politicians who demanded it.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Unemployment increases again as debate over federal benefits continues

(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims increased again, last week, federal data released Thursday showed. The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 351,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 18. That figure marks an increase of 16,000 claims from the previous week. Unemployment figures are currently lower than at other times in the pandemic but still remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
kswo.com

Initial unemployment claims rise, continued claims down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial unemployment claims have gone up in Oklahoma while the number of continued claims continued to go down. According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, on the week ending September 11, initial claims reached 3,435, up from 2,680 the week before. Continued claims for the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
columbiabusinessreport.com

Initial unemployment claims drop in S.C., rise nationwide

Initial unemployment claims in South Carolina fell by 796 for the week ending Sept. 18 from the previous week, when first-time claims topped 2,000 for the first time since mid-July. The 1,597 claims for the most recent week were down from 2,393 the week before, according to statistics from the...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
KABC

Biden’s Economy: Weekly Jobless Rise To 362,000

(Washington, DC) — First-time claims for unemployment benefits jumped again last week. The Labor Department reports 362-thousand American workers filed claims last week. That’s eleven-thousand more than the previous week’s revised total and 27-thousand more than analysts had forecast. The biggest increases in claims were in California, Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, and Maryland. The biggest drops were in Louisiana, New York, Missouri, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.
ECONOMY

