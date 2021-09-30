CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Modulation of oxidative phosphorylation augments antineoplastic activity of mitotic aurora kinase inhibition

By Zijian Zhang ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6907-7493
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncontrolled mitosis is one of the most important features of cancer, and mitotic kinases are thought to be ideal targets for anticancer therapeutics. However, despite numerous clinical attempts spanning decades, clinical trials for mitotic kinase-targeting agents have generally stalled in the late stages due to limited therapeutic effectiveness. Alisertib (MLN8237) is a promising oral mitotic aurora kinase A (AURKA, Aurora-A) selective inhibitor, which is currently under several clinical evaluations but has failed in its first Phase III trial due to inadequate efficacy. In this study, we performed genome-wide CRISPR/Cas9-based screening to identify vulnerable biological processes associated with alisertib in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells. The result indicated that alisertib treated cancer cells are more sensitive to the genetic perturbation of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). Mechanistic investigation indicated that alisertib treatment, as well as other mitotic kinase inhibitors, rapidly reduces the intracellular ATP level to generate a status that is highly addictive to OXPHOS. Furthermore, the combinational inhibition of mitotic kinase and OXPHOS by alisertib, and metformin respectively, generates severe energy exhaustion in mitotic cells that consequently triggers cell death. The combination regimen also enhanced tumor regression significantly in vivo. This suggests that targeting OXPHOS by metformin is a potential strategy for promoting the therapeutic effects of mitotic kinase inhibitors through the joint targeting of mitosis and cellular energy homeostasis.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: MDM4 inhibition: a novel therapeutic strategy to reactivate p53 in hepatoblastoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82542-4, published online 03 February 2021. Rohit K. Srivastava was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “Author contributions S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., S.F.S., and S.A.V. designed experiments. S.E.W., Y.S., R.H.P., Z.C., A.P.S., R.K.S., A.M.I., S.R.L.,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Kainate receptor modulation by NETO2

Glutamate-gated kainate receptors are ubiquitous in the central nervous system of vertebrates, mediate synaptic transmission at the postsynapse and modulate transmitter release at the presynapse1,2,3,4,5,6,7. In the brain, the trafficking, gating kinetics and pharmacology of kainate receptors are tightly regulated by neuropilin and tolloid-like (NETO) proteins8,9,10,11. Here we report cryo-electron microscopy structures of homotetrameric GluK2 in complex with NETO2 at inhibited and desensitized states, illustrating variable stoichiometry of GluK2–NETO2 complexes, with one or two NETO2 subunits associating with GluK2. We find that NETO2 accesses only two broad faces of kainate receptors, intermolecularly crosslinking the lower lobe of ATDA/C, the upper lobe of LBDB/D and the lower lobe of LBDA/C, illustrating how NETO2 regulates receptor-gating kinetics. The transmembrane helix of NETO2 is positioned proximal to the selectivity filter and competes with the amphiphilic H1 helix after M4 for interaction with an intracellular cap domain formed by the M1–M2 linkers of the receptor, revealing how rectification is regulated by NETO2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hemoglobin-mediated lipid oxidation of herring filleting co-products during ensilaging and its inhibition by pre-incubation in antioxidant solutions

The aims of this study were to investigate the role of hemoglobin (Hb) in lipid oxidation development during ensilaging of herring filleting co-products, and, to inhibit this reaction by pre-incubating the co-products in water or physiological salt, with/without different antioxidants. Results showed that both peroxide value (PV) and 2-thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) gradually increased during 7 days of ensilaging at 22 °C in absence of antioxidants. The increase in TBARS was proportional to the Hb levels present, while PV was less affected. A Hb-fortified Tris-buffer model system adjusted to pH 3.50 confirmed that Hb changed immediately from its native oxyHb to the metHb state, which facilitated heme group release and thus probably explains the increased PV and TBARS during ensilaging. Pre-incubating the co-products for 30 s in a solution containing 0.5% rosemary extract was the most promising strategy to inhibit lipid oxidation both in the co-products during pre-processing storage and during the actual ensilaging. The solution could be re-used up to ten times without losing its activity, illustrating that this methodology can be a scalable and cost-effective strategy to extend the oxidative stability of herring co-products allowing for further value adding e.g., into a high-quality silage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of Notch activity promotes pancreatic cytokeratin 5-positive cell differentiation to beta cells and improves glucose homeostasis following acute pancreatitis

Some individuals develop prediabetes and/or diabetes following acute pancreatitis (AP). AP-induced beta-cell injury and the limited regenerative capacity of beta cells might account for pancreatic endocrine insufficiency. Previously, we found that only a few pancreatic cytokeratin 5 positive (Krt5+) cells differentiated into beta cells in the murine AP model, which was insufficient to maintain glucose homeostasis. Notch signaling determines pancreatic progenitor differentiation in pancreas development. This study aimed to examine whether Notch signaling inhibition could promote pancreatic Krt5+ cell differentiation into beta cells and improve glucose homeostasis following AP. Pancreatic tissues from patients with acute necrotizing pancreatitis (ANP) were used to evaluate beta-cell injury, Krt5+ cell activation and differentiation, and Notch activity. The murine AP model was induced by cerulein, and the effect of Notch inhibition on Krt5+ cell differentiation was evaluated both in vivo and in vitro. The results demonstrated beta-cell loss in ANP patients and AP mice. Krt5+ cells were activated in ANP pancreases along with persistently elevated Notch activity, which resulted in the formation of massive duct-like structures. AP mice that received Notch inhibitor showed that impaired glucose tolerance was reversed 7 and 15 days following AP, and increased numbers of newborn small islets due to increased differentiation of Krt5+ cells to beta cells to some extent. In addition, Krt5+ cells isolated from AP mice showed increased differentiation to beta cells by Notch inhibition. Collectively, these findings suggest that beta-cell loss contributes to pancreatic endocrine insufficiency following AP, and inhibition of Notch activity promotes pancreatic Krt5+ cell differentiation to beta cells and improves glucose homeostasis. The findings from this study may shed light on the potential treatment of prediabetes/diabetes following AP.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#Stem Cells#Living Cells#Oxidative Phosphorylation#Mln8237#Aurka#Aurora A#Crispr#Oxphos#Atp#Introduction Mitosis
Nature.com

Glucose inhibits haemostasis and accelerates diet-induced hyperlipidaemia in zebrafish larvae

Hyperglycaemia damages the microvasculature in part through the reduced recruitment of immune cells and interference with platelet signalling, leading to poor wound healing and accelerated lipid deposition in mammals. We investigated the utility of zebrafish larvae to model the effect of exogenous glucose on neutrophil and macrophage recruitment to a tail wound, wound-induced haemostasis, and chicken egg yolk feed challenge-induced hyperlipidaemia by supplementing larvae with exogenous glucose by immersion or injection. Neither method of glucose supplementation affected the recruitment of neutrophils and macrophages following tail transection. Glucose injection reduced thrombocyte retention and fibrin plug formation while only thrombocyte retention was reduced by glucose immersion following tail transection. We observed accelerated lipid accumulation in glucose-injected larvae challenged with high fat chicken egg yolk feeding. Our study identifies conserved and divergent effects of high glucose on inflammation, haemostasis, and hyperlipidaemia in zebrafish larvae compared to mammals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular basis of human ATM kinase inhibition

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Human checkpoint kinase ataxia telangiectasia-mutated (ATM) plays a key role in initiation of the DNA damage response following DNA double-strand breaks. ATM inhibition is a promising approach in cancer therapy, but, so far, detailed insights into the binding modes of known ATM inhibitors have been hampered due to the lack of high-resolution ATM structures. Using cryo-EM, we have determined the structure of human ATM to an overall resolution sufficient to build a near-complete atomic model and identify two hitherto unknown zinc-binding motifs. We determined the structure of the kinase domain bound to ATPγS and to the ATM inhibitors KU-55933 and M4076 at 2.8 Å, 2.8 Å and 3.0 Å resolution, respectively. The mode of action and selectivity of the ATM inhibitors can be explained by structural comparison and provide a framework for structure-based drug design.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prepulse inhibition predicts subjective hearing in rats

Auditory studies in animals benefit from quick and accurate audiometry. The auditory brainstem response (ABR) and prepulse inhibition (PPI) have been widely used for hearing assessment in animals, but how well these assessments predict subjective audiometry still remains unclear. Human studies suggest that subjective audiometry is consistent with the ABR-based audiogram, not with the PPI-based audiogram, likely due to top-down processing in the cortex that inhibits PPI. Here, we challenged this view in Wistar rats, as rodents exhibit less complexity of cortical activities and thereby less influence of the cerebral cortex on PPI compared to humans. To test our hypothesis, we investigated whether subjective audiometry correlates with ABR- or PPI-based audiograms across the range of audible frequencies in Wistar rats. The subjective audiogram was obtained through pure-tone audiometry based on operant conditioning. Our results demonstrated that both the ABR-based and PPI-based audiograms significantly correlated to the subjective audiogram. We also found that ASR strength was information-rich, and adequate interpolation of this data offered accurate audiometry. Thus, unlike in humans, PPI could be used to predict subjective audibility in rats.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combination of tyrosine kinase inhibitors and the MCL1 inhibitor S63845 exerts synergistic antitumorigenic effects on CML cells

Tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment has dramatically improved the survival of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients, but measurable residual disease typically persists. To more effectively eradicate leukemia cells, simultaneous targeting of BCR-ABL1 and additional CML-related survival proteins has been proposed. Notably, several highly specific myeloid cell leukemia 1 (MCL1) inhibitors have recently entered clinical trials for various hematologic malignancies, although not for CML, reflecting the insensitivity of CML cell lines to single MCL1 inhibition. Here, we show that combining TKI (imatinib, nilotinib, dasatinib, or asciminib) treatment with the small-molecule MCL1 inhibitor S63845 exerted strong synergistic antiviability and proapoptotic effects on CML lines and CD34+ stem/progenitor cells isolated from untreated CML patients in chronic phase. Using wild-type BCR-ABL1-harboring CML lines and their T315I-mutated sublines (generated by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homologous recombination), we prove that the synergistic proapoptotic effect of the drug combination depended on TKI-mediated BCR-ABL1 inhibition, but not on TKI-related off-target mechanisms. Moreover, we demonstrate that colony formation of CML but not normal hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells became markedly reduced upon combination treatment compared to imatinib monotherapy. Our results suggest that dual targeting of MCL1 and BCR-ABL1 activity may efficiently eradicate residual CML cells without affecting normal hematopoietic stem/progenitors.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Curcumin inhibited hepatitis B viral entry through NTCP binding

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) has been implicated in hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Current agents (nucleos(t)ide analogs and interferons) could only attenuate HBV infection. A combination of agents targeting different stages of viral life cycle (e.g., entry, replication, and cccDNA stability) was expected to eradicate the infection. Curcumin (CCM) was investigated for inhibitory action toward HBV attachment and internalization. Immortalized hepatocyte-like cells (imHCs), HepaRG and non-hepatic cells served as host cells for binding study with CCM. CCM decreased viral load, HBeAg, HBcAg (infectivity), intracellular HBV DNA, and cccDNA levels. The CCM-induced suppression of HBV entry was directly correlated with the density of sodium-taurocholate co-transporting polypeptide (NTCP), a known host receptor for HBV entry. The site of action of CCM was confirmed using TCA uptake assay. The affinity between CCM and NTCP was measured using isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC). These results demonstrated that CCM interrupted HBV entry and would therefore suppress HBV re-infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of nuclear receptor RORα attenuates cartilage damage in osteoarthritis by modulating IL-6/STAT3 pathway

Osteoarthritis (OA) is characterized by cartilage destruction, chronic inflammation, and local pain. Evidence showed that retinoic acid receptor-related orphan receptor-α (RORα) is crucial in cartilage development and OA pathogenesis. Here, we investigated the role and molecular mechanism of RORα, an important member of the nuclear receptor family, in regulating the development of OA pathologic features. Investigation into clinical cartilage specimens showed that RORα expression level is positively correlated with the severity of OA and cartilage damage. In an in vivo OA model induced by anterior crucial ligament transaction, intra-articular injection of si-Rora adenovirus reversed the cartilage damage. The expression of cartilage matrix components type II collagen and aggrecan were elevated upon RORα blockade. RNA-seq data suggested that the IL-6/STAT3 pathway is significantly downregulated, manifesting the reduced expression level of both IL-6 and phosphorylated STAT3. RORα exerted its effect on IL-6/STAT3 signaling in two different ways, including interaction with STAT3 and IL-6 promoter. Taken together, our findings indicated the pivotal role of the RORα/IL-6/STAT3 axis in OA progression and confirmed that RORα blockade improved the matrix catabolism in OA chondrocytes. These results may provide a potential treatment target in OA therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of fatty acid synthesis blocks SARS-CoV-2 replication

Caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), COVID-19 is a virus-induced inflammatory disease of the airways and lungs that leads to severe multi-organ damage and death. Here we show that cellular lipid synthesis is required for SARS-CoV-2 replication and offers an opportunity for pharmacological intervention. Screening a short-hairpin RNA sublibrary that targets metabolic genes, we identified genes that either inhibit or promote SARS-CoV-2 viral infection, including two key candidate genes, ACACA and FASN, which operate in the same lipid synthesis pathway. We further screened and identified several potent inhibitors of fatty acid synthase (encoded by FASN), including the US Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-obesity drug orlistat, and found that it inhibits in vitro replication of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including more contagious new variants, such as Delta. In a mouse model of SARS-CoV-2 infection (K18-hACE2 transgenic mice), injections of orlistat resulted in lower SARS-CoV-2 viral levels in the lung, reduced lung pathology and increased mouse survival. Our findings identify fatty acid synthase inhibitors as drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 by inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 replication. Clinical trials are needed to evaluate the efficacy of repurposing fatty acid synthase inhibitors for severe COVID-19 in humans.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcranial focused ultrasound modulates cortical and thalamic motor activity in awake sheep

Transcranial application of pulsed low-intensity focused ultrasound (FUS) modulates the excitability of region-specific brain areas, and anesthetic confounders on brain activity warrant the evaluation of the technique in awake animals. We examined the neuromodulatory effects of FUS in unanesthetized sheep by developing a custom-fit headgear capable of reproducibly placing an acoustic focus on the unilateral motor cortex (M1) and corresponding thalamic area. The efferent responses to sonication, based on the acoustic parameters previously identified in anesthetized sheep, were measured using electromyography (EMG) from both hind limbs across three experimental conditions: on-target sonication, off-target sonication, and without sonication. Excitatory sonication yielded greater amplitude of EMG signals obtained from the hind limb contralateral to sonication than that from the ipsilateral limb. Spurious appearance of motion-related EMG signals limited the amount of analyzed data (~ 10% selection of acquired data) during excitatory sonication, and the averaged EMG response rates elicited by the M1 and thalamic stimulations were 7.5 ± 1.4% and 6.7 ± 1.5%, respectively. Suppressive sonication, while sheep walked on the treadmill, temporarily reduced the EMG amplitude from the limb contralateral to sonication. No significant change was found in the EMG amplitudes during the off-target sonication. Behavioral observation throughout the study and histological analysis showed no sign of brain tissue damage caused by the acoustic stimulation. Marginal response rates observed during excitatory sonication call for technical refinement to reduce motion artifacts during EMG acquisitions as well as acoustic aberration correction schemes to improve spatial accuracy of sonication. Yet, our results indicate that low-intensity FUS modulated the excitability of regional brain tissues reversibly and safely in awake sheep, supporting its potential in theragnostic applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genetic evolution to tyrosine kinase inhibitory therapy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer

Tumour heterogeneity impacts the efficacy of metastatic cancer treatment even if actionable mutations are identified. Clinicians need to understand if assessing one lesion provides reliable information to drive a therapeutic decision in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Methods. We analysed inter-tumour heterogeneity from five autopsied individuals with NSCLC-harbouring mutations in...
CANCER
Nature.com

Increased oxidative stress contributes to enhance brain amyloidogenesis and blunts energy metabolism in sucrose-fed rat: effect of AMPK activation

Metabolic disturbances are linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer disease (AD). However, the cellular mechanisms underlying this connection are unclear. We evaluated the role of oxidative stress (OS), during early metabolic syndrome (MetS), on amyloidogenic processes in a MetS rat model induced by sucrose. MetS caused OS damage as indicated by serum and hypothalamus lipid peroxidation and elevated serum catalase activity. Tissue catalase and superoxide dismutase activity were unchanged by MetS, but gene expression of nuclear factor erythroid-derived 2-like 2 (NFE2L2), which up-regulates expression of antioxidant enzymes, was higher. Expression of amyloid-β cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE-1) and amyloid precursor protein (APP), key proteins in the amyloidogenesis pathway, were slightly increased by sucrose-intake in the hippocampus and hypothalamus. Activation and expression of protein kinase B (PKB) and AMP-dependent protein kinase (AMPK), pivotal proteins in metabolism and energy signaling, were similarly affected in the hippocampus and hypothalamus of MetS rats. Brain creatine kinase activity decreased in brain tissues from rats with MetS, mainly due to irreversible oxidation. Chronic metformin administration partially reversed oxidative damage in sucrose-fed animals, together with increased AMPK activation; probably by modulating BACE-1 and NFE2L2. AMPK activation may be considered as a preventive therapy for early MetS and associated neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Copper Cysteamine Inhibits the Proliferation of Deep-Seated Tumors

Wei Chen, professor of physics at The University of Texas at Arlington, is the senior author of two papers detailing the effects of copper cysteamine, a next-generation cancer photodrug invented in Chen’s laboratory. The first article, “A new type of cuprous-cysteamine sensitizers: Synthesis, optical properties and potential applications,” was published...
CANCER
Nature.com

Electron penetration triggering interface activity of Pt-graphene for CO oxidation at room temperature

Achieving CO oxidation at room temperature is significant for gas purification but still challenging nowadays. Pt promoted by 3d transition metals (TMs) is a promising candidate for this reaction, but TMs are prone to be deeply oxidized in an oxygen-rich atmosphere, leading to low activity. Herein we report a unique structure design of graphene-isolated Pt from CoNi nanoparticles (PtǀCoNi) for efficiently catalytic CO oxidation in an oxygen-rich atmosphere. CoNi alloy is protected by ultrathin graphene shell from oxidation and therefore modulates the electronic property of Pt-graphene interface via electron penetration effect. This catalyst can achieve near 100% CO conversion at room temperature, while there are limited conversions over Pt/C and Pt/CoNiOx catalysts. Experiments and theoretical calculations indicate that CO will saturate Pt sites, but O2 can adsorb at the Pt-graphene interface without competing with CO, which facilitate the O2 activation and the subsequent surface reaction. This graphene-isolated system is distinct from the classical metal-metal oxide interface for catalysis, and it provides a new thought for the design of heterogeneous catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Selective inhibitors of mTORC1 activate 4EBP1 and suppress tumor growth

Correction to: Nature Chemical Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41589-021-00813-7, published online 24 June 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c,d captions and in the main text. Specifically, in Fig. 3b, the Time labels over lanes in the gels inadvertently duplicated labels from Fig....
CANCER
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

Placental expression of miR-21-5p, miR-210-3p and miR-141-3p: relation to human fetoplacental growth

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Dysregulation of microRNAs (miRNAs) and their target genes in placental tissue is associated with foetal growth restriction. We aimed to evaluate associations of placental miR-21-5p, miR-141-3p and miR-210-3p expression with maternal, placental and newborn parameters and with placental expression of their potential...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy