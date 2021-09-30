Joint associations between objectively measured physical activity volume and intensity with body fatness: the Fenland study

Social inequalities in health and disease are well studied. Less information is available on inequalities in biomarker levels indicating subclinical stages of disease such as cystatin C, an early diagnostic marker of renal dysfunction and predictor for cardiovascular disease. We evaluated the relationship between cystatin C, socioeconomic position (SEP) and established cardiovascular risk factors in a population-based study. In 4475 men and women aged 45–75 years participating in the baseline examination of the Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study cystatin C was measured from serum samples with a nephelometric assay. SEP was assessed by education and household income. Linear regression models were used to analyse the association between SEP and cystatin C as well as the impact of cardiovascular risk factors (i.e., body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, diabetes mellitus, blood lipids, C-reactive protein, smoking) on this association. After adjustment for age and sex cystatin C decreased by 0.019 mg/l (95% confidence interval (CI) − 0.030 to − 0.008) per five years of education. While using a categorical education variable cystatin C presented 0.039 mg/l (95% CI 0.017–0.061) higher in men and women in the lowest educational category (≤ 10 years of education) compared to the highest category (≥ 18 years). Concerning income, cystatin C decreased by 0.014 mg/l (95% CI − 0.021 to − 0.006) per 1000 € after adjustment for age and sex. For men and women in the lowest income quartile cystatin C was 0.024 mg/l (95% CI 0.009–0.038) higher compared to the highest income quartile. After adjusting for established cardiovascular risk factors the observed associations were substantially diminished. Social inequalities seem to play a role in subclinical stages of renal dysfunction, which are also related to development of cardiovascular disease. Adjustment for traditional cardiovascular risk factors showed that these risk factors largely explain the association between SEP and cystatin C.

