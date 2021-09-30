CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research Proves the Importance of Bank Wealth Management Divisions in a Post-COVID Environment

 6 days ago

The Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) released a new research report – Growth Beyond the Branch: The Future of Bank Investment Sales - that takes a deep dive into how bank-affiliated broker dealers expect to grow in a world less dependent on brick-and-mortar branches. The report is based on qualitative interviews with 24 bank broker-dealer executives and 4 bank executives with oversight of the branch channel.

beincrypto.com

US Bank Reveals New Crypto Custody Service for Fund Managers

The U.S. financial service provider U.S. Bank announced its expansion into crypto with a cryptocurrency custody service. With the new service, investment managers can store private keys for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and litecoin. According to Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the wealth management and investment services division, additional coins like ethereum are next.
100. ML&R Wealth Management

ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 100 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Digital Banking: Hong Kong’s ZA Bank Enhances Financial Management Experience with New “Fixed-Rate” Tax Loan

ZA Bank has announced that it aims to streamline the financial management experience with a “fixed-rate” tax loan at a “guaranteed 1.58% APR.”. Driven by the motto of “Be the Game Changer”, Hong Kong’s virtual banking platform, ZA Bank, has introduced another tax loan with a fixed annualized percentage rate to offer users a “simple” and “straightforward” financial management experience.
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Baby Boomer Workforce

As we hear more about workforce shortages due to layoffs during the pandemic or people not returning to their careers, Baby Boomers could me more in-demands than before. The group may have felt aged out pre-pandemic, but now they can lend a wealth of experience and expertise to companies who need stability during an uncertain time.
Southeast Asia’s StashAway, a Digital Wealth Manager, Is Introducing Thematic Portfolios to Meet New Requirements

The themes reportedly include tech enablers, the future of consumer technology, as well as healthcare innovation. StashAway‘s management reveals that the portfolios include ETFs (or exchange-traded-funds) from some of the leading asset managers, such as ARK Invest, iShares, Global X, and VanEck. The company also noted that the risk management...
Wealth Management Tech Company Docupace Acquires PreciseFP

Sawtelle-based Docupace Technologies, which offers cloud-based wealth management technology, acquired PreciseFP, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based wealth data company, it announced Sept. 30. The deal, first announced by Docupace at the Riskalyze Fearless Investing Summit near Palm Springs, will help bolster Docupace’s account opening and client onboarding capabilities, it said. Docupace declined...
Organizations Spend Up To 30 Percent of Their Time Deciding and Prioritizing Innovations Each Month

Boast.AI, the fast-growth FinTech platform that helps companies identify, claim and finance R&D tax credits and government incentives, today announced key findings from its custom research into the innovation management practices of founders, CEOs, CTOs, and CFOs. According to Forrester, companies that lead in innovation grow 260% faster than companies...
New Orbis Wealth Management Company Offers Comprehensive Financial Planning

SERVICE AND SECURITY: “As a small firm, we can be more nimble, and provide more services to clients. We are a comprehensive independent fiduciary firm, covering a wide range of financial services. A particular area of our focus is on the transfer of wealth to the next generation.” Partners in their new company, Orbis Wealth, Tim Urie, CFP, (left) and Robert Marronaro, CFP, are both certified financial planners.
Registered Wealth Management Client Associate

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and investment products and services for individuals, companies, and institutions. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management is one of the largest businesses of its kind in the world specializing in goals-based wealth management, including planning for retirement, education, legacy, and other life goals through investment advice and guidance.
Coca-Cola Research Reveals What Guests Want Post-COVID

Six major themes are expected to drive restaurant operator profitability and beverage attachment post-COVID, according to the Coca-Cola 2021 Fountain Foodservice Beverage Strategy Survey. The themes include:. pent-up demand. off-premise growth. expectation for ease and convenience. need for reassurance. trust in fountain beverages. assortment optimization. "After more than a year...
Opinion: Adapting to the post-pandemic office environment

When COVID-19 descended upon the world, organizations were forced to adapt on the fly and find ways for employees to remain productive while working from home. The assumption was once the pandemic ended, things would go back to the way they were. While the 100 percent remote work environment is...
State of the wealth management industry: Where is it going?

The wealth management business is undergoing considerable transformation. The pandemic has created a new breed of investors, with distinct expectations and tastes formed by new technology and having lived through the financial crisis. This has resulted in new industry standards in terms of how advice and investment products are given. Join Tobias Salinger, Chief Correspondent at Financial Planning as he explores the state of the industry and the trends that will impact wealth management with Erinn Ford, Executive Vice President of Advisor Engagement at Advisor Group and Debra Shannon, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of Veritas Independent Partners.
New York Fed researchers develop climate stress test for banks

(Reuters) – Researchers at the New York Federal Reserve Bank have developed an approach to measuring banks’ exposures to climate-related risks, a possible early step toward assessing whether financial institutions have enough capital on hand to withstand them. The publication Friday of a paper describing the new methodology may mark...
How wealth managers are trying to drive Black representation

Amid the stark data about advisors’ racial demographics and lawsuits that have alleged outright discrimination, large firms are taking actions that could drive change across the industry in how Black advisors are recruited, trained, retained and promoted to leadership. In a virtual panel at the Association of African American Financial...
New banking app wants to educate customers about its impact on climate | environment

A new banking app differentiates itself from the competition by emphasizing sustainability. This became evident today in The Banx Show, a project by Proximus and Belfius. The goal is to provide the customer with insight into the ecological footprint of their consumption pattern by calculating the CO2 emissions of each expenditure or investment they make. For this purpose, the expertise of the Swedish financial technology company Doconomy is called.
$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
