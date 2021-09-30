New Research Proves the Importance of Bank Wealth Management Divisions in a Post-COVID Environment

The wealth management business is undergoing considerable transformation. The pandemic has created a new breed of investors, with distinct expectations and tastes formed by new technology and having lived through the financial crisis. This has resulted in new industry standards in terms of how advice and investment products are given. Join Tobias Salinger, Chief Correspondent at Financial Planning as he explores the state of the industry and the trends that will impact wealth management with Erinn Ford, Executive Vice President of Advisor Engagement at Advisor Group and Debra Shannon, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of Veritas Independent Partners.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO