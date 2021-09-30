CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Grading of endocervical adenocarcinoma: a novel prognostic system based on tumor budding and cell cluster size

By Haiyan Shi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA novel 3-tiered grading system based on tumor budding activity and cell nest size has been validated to be highly prognostic in organ-wide squamous cell carcinomas. In this study, we applied a similar grading system with slight modification to assess the prognostic value in an institutional cohort of well annotated endocervical adenocarcinomas (EAC) consisting of 398 consecutive cases with surgical resection, no neoadjuvant chemotherapy, and higher than stage pT1a. Each case was reviewed by the International Endocervical Adenocarcinoma Criteria and Classification (IECC) and Silva pattern classification, and scored on tumor budding activity and cell cluster size to form the basis of a novel grading system. High budding activity, small tumor cell cluster size, and novel grade 3 were more frequently associated with a decreased overall survival time and tumor recurrence time (p < 0.001), and several other clinicopathologic factors including HPV-independent adenocarcinoma, lymphovascular invasion, lymph node metastasis, advanced FIGO stage, and Silva pattern C (p < 0.05). Moreover, the novel grading system was helpful in stratifying overall survival in HPV-associated adenocarcinoma (p = 0.036) and gastric-type adenocarcinoma (p = 0.033). On multivariate analysis, novel grade 3 was an adverse indicator for overall survival and tumor recurrence independently of age and FIGO stage (p < 0.05). By comparison, Silva pattern C was only associated with tumor relapse (p = 0.020) in HPV-associated adenocarcinomas whereas the conventional FIGO system was not associated with overall survival and tumor recurrence in EAC (p > 0.05). In conclusion, our study demonstrates that the grading system based on tumor budding activity and cell cluster size is robust in prognostic assessment that outperforms the conventional FIGO grading and Silva pattern classification in EAC. The novel grading system, if further validated, could be applicable in routine pathologic descriptions of EAC by providing useful information in clinical decision-making.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Serglycin induces osteoclastogenesis and promotes tumor growth in giant cell tumor of bone

Giant cell tumor of bone (GCTB) is an aggressive osteolytic bone tumor characterized by the within-tumor presence of osteoclast-like multinucleated giant cells (MGCs), which are induced by the neoplastic stromal cells and lead to extensive bone destruction. However, the underlying mechanism of the pathological process of osteoclastogenesis in GCTB is poorly understood. Here we show that the proteoglycan Serglycin (SRGN) secreted by neoplastic stromal cells plays a crucial role in the formation of MGCs and tumorigenesis in GCTB. Upregulated SRGN expression and secretion are observed in GCTB tumor cells and patients. Stromal-derived SRGN promotes osteoclast differentiation from monocytes. SRGN knockdown in stromal cells inhibits tumor growth and bone destruction in a patient-derived orthotopic xenograft model of mice. Mechanistically SRGN interacts with CD44 on the cell surface of monocytes and thus activates focal adhesion kinase (FAK), leading to osteoclast differentiation. Importantly, blocking CD44 with a neutralizing antibody reduces the number of MGCs and suppresses tumorigenesis in vivo. Overall, our data reveal a mechanism of MGC induction in GCTB and support CD44-targeting approaches for GCTB treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dissection of the bone marrow microenvironment in hairy cell leukaemia identifies prognostic tumour and immune related biomarkers

Hairy cell leukaemia (HCL) is a rare CD20+ B cell malignancy characterised by rare “hairy” B cells and extensive bone marrow (BM) infiltration. Frontline treatment with the purine analogue cladribine (CDA) results in a highly variable response duration. We hypothesised that analysis of the BM tumour microenvironment would identify prognostic biomarkers of response to CDA. HCL BM immunology pre and post CDA treatment and healthy controls were analysed using Digital Spatial Profiling to assess the expression of 57 proteins using an immunology panel. A bioinformatics pipeline was developed to accommodate the more complex experimental design of a spatially resolved study. Treatment with CDA was associated with the reduction in expression of HCL tumour markers (CD20, CD11c) and increased expression of myeloid markers (CD14, CD68, CD66b, ARG1). Expression of HLA-DR, STING, CTLA4, VISTA, OX40L were dysregulated pre- and post-CDA. Duration of response to treatment was associated with greater reduction in tumour burden and infiltration by CD8 T cells into the BM post-CDA. This is the first study to provide a high multiplex analysis of HCL BM microenvironment demonstrating significant immune dysregulation and identify biomarkers of response to CDA. With validation in future studies, prospective application of these biomarkers could allow early identification and increased monitoring in patients at increased relapse risk post CDA.
CANCER
Nature.com

Deep learning-based prediction of the T cell receptor–antigen binding specificity

Neoantigens play a key role in the recognition of tumour cells by T cells; however, only a small proportion of neoantigens truly elicit T-cell responses, and few clues exist as to which neoantigens are recognized by which T-cell receptors (TCRs). We built a transfer learning-based model named the pMHC–TCR binding prediction network (pMTnet) to predict TCR binding specificities of the neoantigens—and T cell antigens in general—presented by class I major histocompatibility complexes. pMTnet was comprehensively validated by a series of analyses and exhibited great advances over previous works. By applying pMTnet to human tumour genomics data, we discovered that neoantigens were generally more immunogenic than self-antigens, but human endogenous retrovirus E (a special type of self-antigen that is reactivated in kidney cancer) is more immunogenic than neoantigens. We further discovered that patients with more clonally expanded T cells that exhibit better affinity against truncal rather than subclonal neoantigens had more favourable prognosis and treatment response to immunotherapy in melanoma and lung cancer but not in kidney cancer. Predicting TCR–neoantigen/antigen pairing is one of the most daunting challenges in modern immunology; however, we achieved an accurate prediction of the pairing using only the TCR sequence (CDR3β), antigen sequence and class I major histocompatibility complex allele, and our work revealed unique insights into the interactions between TCRs and major histocompatibility complexes in human tumours, using pMTnet as a discovery tool.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reprogrammed anti-tumor NK cells

Reprogrammed natural killer cells show enhanced functional properties and anti-tumor efficacy. Natural killer (NK) cells have huge potential in the development of cancer therapies due to their non-specific and major histocompatibility complex-unrestricted cytotoxicity. However, effective anti-tumor activity of NK cells depends on factors such as cell phenotype, culture conditions and source, leading to a roadblock in the design of immunotherapies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Surface protein helps tumor cells form clusters

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with stem cell features use the adhesive protein ICAM1 to facilitate formation of CTC clusters, which can travel from primary tumors to other organs in the body, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Nature Communications. These CTC clusters are a major source of metastases...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel small molecule potently attenuates neuroinflammation in brain and glial cells

Neuroinflammation can worsen outcomes in stroke, traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury, as well as accelerate neurodegenerative diseases like ALS, Parkinson's or Alzheimer's. This suggests that limiting neuroinflammation may represent a promising new approach to treat neurological diseases and neuropathic pain that are driven by neuroinflammation. In a preclinical...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nature.com

Effects of hypoxia and nanocarrier size on pH-responsive nano-delivery system to solid tumors

One of the special features of solid tumors is the acidity of the tumor microenvironment, which is mainly due to the presence of hypoxic regions. Therefore, pH-responsive drug delivery systems have recently been highly welcomed. In the present study, a comprehensive mathematical model is presented based on extravascular drug release paradigm. Accordingly, drug delivery system using pH-responsive nanocarriers is taken into account to examine the impacts of hypoxic regions as well as the size of nanocarriers for cancerous cell-death. The extent of hypoxic regions is controlled by vascular density. This means that regions with very low vascular density represent regions of hypoxia. Using this mathematical model, it is possible to simulate the extracellular and intracellular concentrations of drug by considering the association/disassociation of the free drug to the cell-surface receptors and cellular uptake. Results show that nanocarriers with smaller sizes are more effective due to higher accumulation in the tumor tissue interstitium. The small size of the nanocarriers also allows them to penetrate deeper, so they can expose a larger portion of the tumor to the drug. Additionally, the presence of hypoxic regions in tumor reduces the fraction of killed cancer cells due to reduced penetration depth. The proposed model can be considered for optimizing and developing pH-sensitive delivery systems to reduce both cost and time of the process.
CANCER
Nature.com

The JAK2 inhibitor TG101209 exhibits anti-tumor and chemotherapeutic sensitizing effects on Burkitt lymphoma cells by inhibiting the JAK2/STAT3/c-MYB signaling axis

Constitutive activation of JAK2/STAT3 is a major oncogenic signaling event involved in the development of Burkitt lymphoma (BL). In the present study, we investigated the antilymphoma activity of TG101209, a specific JAK2 inhibitor, on EBV-positive and EBV-negative Burkitt lymphoma cell lines and primary BL cells. The results showed that TG101209 had a significant antilymphoma effect by inhibiting BL cell growth and inducing apoptosis along with cell differentiation toward mature B cells in vitro. We also found that TG101209 displayed significant synergistic action and a sensitizing effect on the anti-Burkitt lymphoma activity of doxorubicin. In vivo experiments indicated that TG101209 could suppress tumor growth and prolong the overall survival of BL cell-bearing mice. The mechanistic study indicated that TG101209, by suppressing the JAK2/STAT3/c-MYB signaling axis and crosstalk between the downstream signaling pathways, plays an antilymphoma role. These data suggested that TG101209 may be a promising agent or alternative choice for the treatment of BL.
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel method for liquid-phase extraction of cell-free DNA for detection of circulating tumor DNA

Low yields of extracted cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from plasma limit continued development of liquid biopsy in cancer, especially in early-stage cancer diagnostics and cancer screening applications. We investigate a novel liquid-phase-based DNA isolation method that utilizes aqueous two-phase systems to purify and concentrate circulating cfDNA. The PHASIFY MAX and PHASIFY ENRICH kits were compared to a commonly employed solid-phase extraction method on their ability to extract cfDNA from a set of 91 frozen plasma samples from cancer patients. Droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) was used as the downstream diagnostic to detect mutant copies. Compared to the QIAamp Circulating Nucleic Acid (QCNA) kit, the PHASIFY MAX method demonstrated 60% increase in DNA yield and 171% increase in mutant copy recovery, and the PHASIFY ENRICH kit demonstrated a 35% decrease in DNA yield with a 153% increase in mutant copy recovery. A follow-up study with PHASIFY ENRICH resulted in the positive conversion of 9 out of 47 plasma samples previously determined negative with QCNA extraction (all with known positive tissue genotyping). Our results indicate that this novel extraction technique offers higher cfDNA recovery resulting in better sensitivity for detection of cfDNA mutations compared to a commonly used solid-phase extraction method.
CANCER
Nature.com

Free manipulation system for nanorobot cluster based on complicated multi-coil electromagnetic actuator

Chemotherapy is an important method in the field of cancer treatment and often follows surgery and/or radiotherapy to remove as many tumor cells as possible. In particular, among the chemotherapy methods, treatment using electromagnetic-based actuation systems is considered an effective method owing to the remote control of nanorobots. The existing electromagnetic-based actuation systems, however, have certain disadvantages such as the lack of degrees of freedom and the difficulty of manipulating large numbers of nanorobots (i.e., nanorobot clusters). Herein, we report that nanorobot clusters can be manipulated with high degrees of freedom through a simple parameter alpha that easily controls the gradient of the magnetic field of a multi-coil electromagnetic actuation system. The simulation results show that the gradient of the magnetic field is controlled using an introduced parameter, alpha, and the corresponding velocity is also controlled. Not only the velocity of the nanorobot cluster but also the unrestricted spatial control is enabled in two- and three-dimensions. We believe this study highlights an efficient method of electromagnetic control for cluster-based drug delivery.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Epigenomic contributions to tumor cell heterogeneity and plasticity

Heterogeneity in brain tumors has been viewed through many lenses—from microscopes and experimental models to ‘omic’ analysis at the tissue and single-cell levels. Two studies now characterize patterns of DNA methylation and gene expression in single cells to reveal epigenomic underpinnings of cellular heterogeneity and plasticity in exquisite detail, including mechanistic insight into cellular transitions between stem-like and differentiated-like states.
CANCER
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

Immunoinformatics design of a novel epitope-based vaccine candidate against dengue virus

Dengue poses a global health threat, which will persist without therapeutic intervention. Immunity induced by exposure to one serotype does not confer long-term protection against secondary infection with other serotypes and is potentially capable of enhancing this infection. Although vaccination is believed to induce durable and protective responses against all the dengue virus (DENV) serotypes in order to reduce the burden posed by this virus, the development of a safe and efficacious vaccine remains a challenge. Immunoinformatics and computational vaccinology have been utilized in studies of infectious diseases to provide insight into the host–pathogen interactions thus justifying their use in vaccine development. Since vaccination is the best bet to reduce the burden posed by DENV, this study is aimed at developing a multi-epitope based vaccines for dengue control. Combined approaches of reverse vaccinology and immunoinformatics were utilized to design multi-epitope based vaccine from the sequence of DENV. Specifically, BCPreds and IEDB servers were used to predict the B-cell and T-cell epitopes, respectively. Molecular docking was carried out using Schrödinger, PATCHDOCK and FIREDOCK. Codon optimization and in silico cloning were done using JCAT and SnapGene respectively. Finally, the efficiency and stability of the designed vaccines were assessed by an in silico immune simulation and molecular dynamic simulation, respectively. The predicted epitopes were prioritized using in-house criteria. Four candidate vaccines (DV-1–4) were designed using suitable adjuvant and linkers in addition to the shortlisted epitopes. The binding interactions of these vaccines against the receptors TLR-2, TLR-4, MHC-1 and MHC-2 show that these candidate vaccines perfectly fit into the binding domains of the receptors. In addition, DV-1 has a better binding energies of − 60.07, − 63.40, − 69.89 kcal/mol against MHC-1, TLR-2, and TLR-4, with respect to the other vaccines. All the designed vaccines were highly antigenic, soluble, non-allergenic, non-toxic, flexible, and topologically assessable. The immune simulation analysis showed that DV-1 may elicit specific immune response against dengue virus. Moreover, codon optimization and in silico cloning validated the expressions of all the designed vaccines in E. coli. Finally, the molecular dynamic study shows that DV-1 is stable with minimum RMSF against TLR4. Immunoinformatics tools are now applied to screen genomes of interest for possible vaccine target. The designed vaccine candidates may be further experimentally investigated as potential vaccines capable of providing definitive preventive measure against dengue virus infection.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Stress hormones promote DNA damage in human oral keratinocytes

Chronic stress increases the systemic levels of stress hormones norepinephrine and cortisol. As well as tobacco-specific carcinogen NNK (4-(methylnitrosamine)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone), they can induce expressive DNA damage contributing to the cancer development. However, it is unknown whether stress hormones have genotoxic effects in oral keratinocytes. This study investigated the effects of stress hormones on DNA damage in a human oral keratinocyte cell line (NOK-SI). NOK-SI cells stimulated with norepinephrine or cortisol showed higher DNA damage compared to untreated cells. Norepinephrine-induced DNA damage was reversed by pre-treatment with beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol. Cells treated with NNK combined to norepinephrine displayed reduced levels of caspases 3 and 7. Cortisol also reduced the activity of pro-apoptotic enzymes. NNK or norepinephrine promoted single-strand breaks and alkali-label side breaks in the DNA of NOK-SI cells. Pre-treatment of cells with propranolol abolished these effects. Carcinogen NNK in the presence or absence of cortisol also induced DNA damage of these cells. The genotoxic effects of cortisol alone and hormone combined with NNK were blocked partially and totally, respectively, by the glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486. DNA damage promoted by NNK or cortisol and carcinogen combined to the hormone led to intracellular γH2AX accumulation. The effects caused by NNK and cortisol were reversed by propranolol and glucocorticoid receptor antagonist RU486, respectively. Propranolol inhibited the oxidation of basis induced by NNK in the presence of DNA-formamidopyrimidine glycosylase. DNA breaks induced by norepinephrine in the presence or absence of NNK resulted in higher 8OHdG cellular levels. This effect was also induced through beta-adrenergic receptors. Together, these findings indicate that stress hormones induce DNA damage of oral keratinocytes and could contribute to oral carcinogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Updates in grading and invasion assessment in lung adenocarcinoma

The pathologic evaluation of lung adenocarcinoma, because of greater understanding of disease progression and prognosis, has become more complex. It is clear that histologic growth patterns reflect indolent and aggressive disease, resulting in clearer morphologic groups that can be the underpinning of a grading system. In addition, the progression of adenocarcinoma from a tumor that preserves alveolar architecture to one that remodels and effaces lung structure has led to criteria that reflect invasive rather than in-situ growth. While some of these are based on tumor cell growth pattern, aspects of this remodeling from desmoplasia to artifacts of lung collapse and sectioning, can lead to difficult to interpret patterns with lower reproducibility between observers. Such scenarios are examined to provide updates on new histologic concepts and to highlight ongoing problem areas.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A systematic analysis of genetic interactions and their underlying biology in childhood cancer

Childhood cancer is a major cause of child death in developed countries. Genetic interactions between mutated genes play an important role in cancer development. They can be detected by searching for pairs of mutated genes that co-occur more (or less) often than expected. Co-occurrence suggests a cooperative role in cancer development, while mutual exclusivity points to synthetic lethality, a phenomenon of interest in cancer treatment research. Little is known about genetic interactions in childhood cancer. We apply a statistical pipeline to detect genetic interactions in a combined dataset comprising over 2,500 tumors from 23 cancer types. The resulting genetic interaction map of childhood cancers comprises 15 co-occurring and 27 mutually exclusive candidates. The biological explanation of most candidates points to either tumor subtype, pathway epistasis or cooperation while synthetic lethality plays a much smaller role. Thus, other explanations beyond synthetic lethality should be considered when interpreting genetic interaction test results.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dual-ligated metal organic framework as novel multifunctional nanovehicle for targeted drug delivery for hepatic cancer treatment

In the last decade, nanosized metal organic frameworks (NMOFs) have gained an increasing applicability as multifunctional nanocarriers for drug delivery in cancer therapy. However, only a limited number of platforms have been reported that can serve as an effective targeted drug delivery system (DDSs). Herein, we report rational design and construction of doxorubicin (DOX)-loaded nanoscale Zr (IV)-based NMOF (NH2-UiO-66) decorated with active tumor targeting moieties; folic acid (FA), lactobionic acid (LA), glycyrrhetinic acid (GA), and dual ligands of LA and GA, as efficient multifunctional DDSs for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) therapy. The success of modification was exhaustively validated by various structural, thermal and microscopic techniques. Biocompatibility studies indicated the safety of pristine NH2-UiO-66 against HSF cells whereas DOX-loaded dual-ligated NMOF was found to possess superior cytotoxicity against HepG2 cells which was further confirmed by flow cytometry. Moreover, fluorescence microscopy was used for monitoring cellular uptake in comparison to the non-ligated and mono-ligated NMOF. Additionally, the newly developed dual-ligated NMOF depicted a pH-responsiveness towards the DOX release. These findings open new avenues in designing various NMOF-based DDSs that actively target hepatic cancer to achieve precise therapy.
CANCER

