Following their May 2021 split EP with If I Die First, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced details of a new full-length record, The Romance Of Affliction. The band will drop their second LP – the follow-up to 2019 debut The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds – on November 5 via Pure Noise, and it features a couple of very cool guests: Every Time I Die dude Keith Buckley, Underøath​’s Aaron Gillespie, plus previous collaborators If I Die First on the title-track, and SHAOLIN G. Oh yeah, and on top of that, Knocked Loose​’s Isaac Hale produced the whole thing!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO