A Shropshire education body has launched a new pilot scheme to help parents understand more about the risks of exploitation to young people. The Tuition, Medical and Behaviour Support Service (TMBSS) works with a broad range of young people who for various reasons are not able to attend mainstream education. Rebecca Watters, who is based at Bridgnorth Education Centre and Karen Perry, who is part of the West Mercia Police Exploitation Team, recently launched a series of workshops to educate parents on how to spot warning signs and how best to support their children if they do have concerns.

