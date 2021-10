KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents with kids in Knox County Schools had a lot to say about the federal court order requiring masks for students and staff. “It should have been mandated from the start,” said Amanda Gillen, a mother with three kids in Knox County Schools. She is also a member of the Facebook group Knoxville Parents Against COVID. Gillen said she believed in the federal order. “Even though they go to school masked they are surrounded by several kids who are not masked,” she said of how her own kids have been impacted since the start of the school year.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO