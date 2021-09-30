CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Indexes Close Mixed, But Near LODs

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major equity indexes closed mixed Wednesday with mixed internals on the NYSE on lower volume while the NASDAQ’s internals were negative on higher volume. All closed at or near their intraday lows as late session buying failed to appear. The net result was no appearance of technical events of import, leaving the near-term trends unchanged and a mix of neutral and bearish implications. Likewise, there was little change on the data dashboard that remains largely neutral in its forecast.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indexes#Dow Jones Industrials#Spx#Bloomberg#Dji#Mid#Compqx#Ndx#The All Exchange
investing.com

Wall Street Bounces a Little at Open but Caution Dominates; Dow up 150 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, in a rebound that failed to change the predominant mood of caution ahead of the government's September labor market report on Friday. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 156 points, or 0.5%, at 34,160...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stock indexes are mixed as S&P 500 heads for September loss

Major stock indexes on Wall Street were mixed in afternoon trading Thursday, headed for steep monthly losses. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 2:48 p.m. Eastern after having been down 1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252 points, or 0.7%, to 34,153, while the Nasdaq recovered from an early stumble and rose 0.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
newsitem.com

S&P 500 clings to a modest gain as other indexes end mixed

Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Wednesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as technology and communication companies weighed on the market for a second straight day. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shedding most of a 0.8% gain. The modest gain came a day...
STOCKS
investing.com

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.68%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Technology, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare and Basic Resources sectors led shares higher while losses in the Transportation & Logistics, Utilities and Retail sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX fell 0.68%, while...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise, Global Indexes Mixed After Rout

Global stocks traded mixed after rising bond yields put pressure on technology stocks and pushed the S&P 500 to its most severe pullback since May. The prospect of the Federal Reserve starting to taper, or reduce, its bond-buying as soon as November—and possibly beginning to raise interest rates next year—has combined with surging prices for oil and other commodities to push bond yields up.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed, Dow Flat After Volatile Week

Christopher J. Wolfe, Chief Investment Officer at First Republic Private Wealth Management, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today’s market close after a volatile week sent stocks lower before gaining ground Friday. This week’s Fed decision about interest rates and tapering boosted investor sentiment after Monday’s market selloff due to Chinese construction firm Evergrande’s debt crisis led to a worldwide meltdown.
STOCKS
Reuters

Indexes close up more than 1% as investors assess Fed news

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates. Upbeat outlooks from Accenture (ACN.N) and Salesforce (CRM.N) helped to bolster the market, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Wednesday...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Index Futures Fall to Close Out Volatile Week

Stock futures are lower this morning, as Wall Street looks to conclude a rocky week of trading. At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are down around 145 points, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also swimming in red ink. Investors are digesting several earnings reports, including a quarterly revenue miss and lower-than-expected full-year forecast out of blue-chip Nike (NKE). Elsewhere, crypto and technology markets may be in jeopardy, as China aims to crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC), after the central bank in the region said all cryptocurrency related activities are illegal. Regardless, all three major indexes are still pacing toward modest weekly wins.
STOCKS
WDBO

After a wobbly day, major indexes end mixed on Wall Street

Major indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after spending much of the day wobbling between gains and losses. For parts of the afternoon the market had looked like it would recoup some of the losses it took in a big pullack a day earlier, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled. The S&P 500 ended down a bit less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains for some tech companies helped nudge the Nasdaq up 0.2%. Uber jumped 11.5% after raising its outlook. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.32%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: US stocks closed mixed as Evergrande fears fade, focus on Fed

US equities waver amid pre-Fed cautious, fears ahead of Evergrande payment deadline. Treasury yields benefit from hopes over stimulus, debt limit, DXY eases. Walt Disney shares dropped on delayed program production, ConocoPhillips cheer chatters over acquiring Permian Basin deal. US shares closed mixed on Tuesday as fears over China’s Evergrande...
STOCKS
investing.com

Stocks Fall Sharply As Fundamental Shifts Begin To Take Shape

Stocks finished the day lower, with S&P 500 down about 1.3% and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) down about 2.1%. It is hard to say whether that sell-off was picking up steam yet, despite being down almost 5.5% from its highs. Given the size of the advance over the past year and a half, a 5.5% drop is not a big deal.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
investing.com

Good News Doesn’t Always Help Buoy Share Prices...Just Look At Hexo Stock

Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) (TSX:HEXO) continued to fall on Monday, losing almost another 5% on the day, closing at a 2021 low of $1.73 on the NASDAQ. Stock in the Canadian cannabis company have lost just over 30% in the last year, dragging its market cap to about US$519 million. The downward trend continued despite the company’s recent acquisition of Redecan, one of the very few profitable Canadian pot producers.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy