Indexes Close Mixed, But Near LODs
The major equity indexes closed mixed Wednesday with mixed internals on the NYSE on lower volume while the NASDAQ’s internals were negative on higher volume. All closed at or near their intraday lows as late session buying failed to appear. The net result was no appearance of technical events of import, leaving the near-term trends unchanged and a mix of neutral and bearish implications. Likewise, there was little change on the data dashboard that remains largely neutral in its forecast.www.investing.com
Comments / 0