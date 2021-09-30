Why Eternal Beings NFT Community Suspects a Project 'Rug Pull'
Not even 48 hours after its release, the Eternal Beings NFT community is understandably angered by what they suspect is a project rug pull. Originally backed by rapper Lil Uzi, the Eternal Beings NFT was created to give people access to the rapper and his shows. However, community members started to notice Lil Uzi deleting his tweets regarding the project. Many people started to speculate that the project was a rug pull.marketrealist.com
