Why Eternal Beings NFT Community Suspects a Project 'Rug Pull'

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO