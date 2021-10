NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More Americans than ever are now eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot as the government expands the COVID vaccine program. The line was pretty short at the vaccine site at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side, and those going for their Pfizer booster shot were pretty excited. “I was amazed when I just heard this. I just heard it five minutes ago,” Upper West Side resident Marc Gertz said. “And you immediately came down,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu said. “Got dressed and here I am,” Gertz said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO