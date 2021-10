A staff member knocked my friends drink onto her dress and chest to which my friend replied “you've spilt my drink” in shock. My friend was then pushed out the front door like a dog and told to “f*** off and don’t come back”. When my friends and I tried to approach this member of staff to explain this is my friends first night out in Manchester and that she did not know where she was going. The staff member would not let us follow our friend and we then found her nearly 30 minutes later outside the venue extremely upset and in a state of shock for what had happened. My friend did nothing wrong to receive this verbal and physical abuse by a member of staff here. I suggest you take my matter seriously and have a stern word with your members of staff otherwise the police will be involved.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO