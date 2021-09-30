CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

New Research Proves the Importance of Bank Wealth Management Divisions in a Post-COVID Environment

greenvilleceo.com
 6 days ago

The Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) released a new research report – Growth Beyond the Branch: The Future of Bank Investment Sales - that takes a deep dive into how bank-affiliated broker dealers expect to grow in a world less dependent on brick-and-mortar branches. The report is based on qualitative interviews with 24 bank broker-dealer executives and 4 bank executives with oversight of the branch channel.

greenvilleceo.com

beincrypto.com

US Bank Reveals New Crypto Custody Service for Fund Managers

The U.S. financial service provider U.S. Bank announced its expansion into crypto with a cryptocurrency custody service. With the new service, investment managers can store private keys for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and litecoin. According to Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the wealth management and investment services division, additional coins like ethereum are next.
CREDITS & LOANS
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
CNBC

100. ML&R Wealth Management

ML&R Wealth Management, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 100 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
AUSTIN, TX
wmar2news

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Baby Boomer Workforce

As we hear more about workforce shortages due to layoffs during the pandemic or people not returning to their careers, Baby Boomers could me more in-demands than before. The group may have felt aged out pre-pandemic, but now they can lend a wealth of experience and expertise to companies who need stability during an uncertain time.
ECONOMY
internationalinvestment.net

Former Quilter directors launch wealth manager

Former Quilter directors Dominic Rose and Nigel Speirs have launched a major wealth manager with MKC Wealth, backed by growth capital specialists Cabot Square Capital. The pair have acquired MKC Wealth, a London-based boutique firm of independent financial advisors and plan to expand through the acquisition of other firms, as well as through organic growth. They added that they are already close to completely one takeover.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Southeast Asia’s StashAway, a Digital Wealth Manager, Is Introducing Thematic Portfolios to Meet New Requirements

The themes reportedly include tech enablers, the future of consumer technology, as well as healthcare innovation. StashAway‘s management reveals that the portfolios include ETFs (or exchange-traded-funds) from some of the leading asset managers, such as ARK Invest, iShares, Global X, and VanEck. The company also noted that the risk management...
MARKETS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Wealth Management Tech Company Docupace Acquires PreciseFP

Sawtelle-based Docupace Technologies, which offers cloud-based wealth management technology, acquired PreciseFP, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based wealth data company, it announced Sept. 30. The deal, first announced by Docupace at the Riskalyze Fearless Investing Summit near Palm Springs, will help bolster Docupace’s account opening and client onboarding capabilities, it said. Docupace declined...
BUSINESS
greenvilleceo.com

Survey: Confidence Shaky Among Risk Management Leaders

A new report from The Institute of Internal Auditors paints a mixed picture of risk management amid social upheaval, economic and political volatility, accelerating climate change, and uncertainty about COVID-19's lingering toxic spell. While risk managers appear to be better aligned than in prior years and attuned to the challenges they face in the coming year, they also are less than confident in their organization's ability to manage some key risks.
ECONOMY
