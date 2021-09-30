CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Man Held On $18,722,000 Bond After 50 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse Material

By Local News Desk
 5 days ago
SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota man on 50 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Detectives received a tip in July from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after four videos depicting child pornography were uploaded to a Dropbox server.

Through investigation, detectives utilized the IP address used to upload the images, to identify Ian Hancock, 22, as the suspect.

A search by detectives of his Dropbox account and cell phone yielded more than 200 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from infant to 14 years old.

During the course of the investigation, detectives recovered more than 400 grams of marijuana from Hancock’s residence along with additional marijuana, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe in his possession upon arrest.

Hancock was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 20 Grams, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, and 50 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

He remains in custody today on an $18,772,000 bond while the investigation continues.

Lee Whitlock
4d ago

so tell me why he still taken up space of air for these heinous crimes save the taxpayers dollars I believe a bullet these days is $0.38 and take him out somewhere and blow his head off that would be justified for the crime that he has committed against the children and justice for the parents I say this because I'm a parent

