Fire Damages Dunedin Water Plant, Residents Asked to Conserve Water

DUNEDIN, FL. – An early morning electrical fire was detected at the Dunedin Water Plant on CR 1 shortly after 4 a.m., on Thursday.

Fire and emergency responders from the cities of Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, and Safety Harbor responded to the scene containing the fire inside the water plant at 4:24 a.m.

Dunedin Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Parks confirmed it was an electrical fire with no injuries, no suspected arson, and no hazardous material risk to the environment.

Director of Public Works Paul Stanek says there is a safe and adequate water supply from water stored in the City’s potable storage tanks, but the City strongly encourages residents to conserve water (no watering of lawns) until the City can assess the situation.

