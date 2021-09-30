CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers: Aaron Rodgers has shown MVP form since week one loss

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has shown his true form since getting embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in week one. How was he able to turn himself and the team around in such a short time?. Let’s take a look at some points of interest into the turnaround from...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Packers WR has message for 49ers after Aaron Rodgers’ comeback win

Marquez Valdes-Scantling sent a perfect tweet about Aaron Rodgers after their Green Bay Packers came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Packers led for nearly the entire game until the Niners scored with 37 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead. Though San Francisco was celebrating their great 2-minute drill and taking their first lead of the game, there was one big problem: they left too much time on the clock.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received quite a bit of criticism recently for the handling of his offseason conflict in Green Bay. Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd took these criticisms a step further on Wednesday, calling Rodgers a “bratty kid” who gets “very defensive” when anyone has anything bad to say about him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Nfl Mvp#49ers#American Football#Mvp#The New Orleans Saints#Lions
Larry Brown Sports

Did Matt LaFleur block Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers?

Did Matt LaFleur block the Green Bay Packers from trading Aaron Rodgers during the offseason? That is something one reporter believes. Rodgers is playing for the Packers this season after an offseason filled with drama. Rodgers was upset with the team and reportedly wanted a trade. One report in April...
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Rebounds with four-touchdown victory

Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 35-17 win over the Lions. Rodgers bounced back from a poor Week 1 performance to throw nearly as many touchdowns as incompletions. The reigning MVP's volume was limited in the first half as Aaron Jones was established as Green Bay's centerpiece, yet Rodgers still found his tailback with a couple short scores early on. Rodgers then dazzled with a pair of throws to begin the third quarter, dropping a beautiful, 50-yard dime to Davante Adams before delivering a 22-yard strike down the seam for a Robert Tonyan touchdown. With another red-zone scoring pass to Jones later, Rodgers capped a highly efficient night, sending him into the Week 3 matchup against the 49ers on a positive note.
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers fires back at critics after Packers defeat Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired back at his critics following the Packers’ decisive, 35-17, victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, and the veteran quarterback had every reason to be excited after his bounce-back performance. The Packers in Week 1 had maybe the worst offense across the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers focused on teammates and season ahead

Aaron Rodgers was the catalyst behind a drama-fueled offseason. The Green Bay Packers quarterback opted for silence when rumors surfaced leading up to the draft that he no longer wanted to play for the team he came to know and love for 17 years. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed, and Rodgers returned for the start of training camp, focused as ever. According to Rodgers, the tense offseason had no impact on the relationship with current teammates.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

49ers vs. Packers: 3 ways San Francisco stops Aaron Rodgers

The 49ers would be wise to look back at 2019 to see the blueprint of stopping Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which they’ll have to do this Sunday. There’s one key highlight point for the San Francisco 49ers in contrast to the two quarterbacks they’ve faced thus far in 2021, the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers after win over Lions: It's good to get the trolls off our back for at least a week

The Green Bay Packers were arguably the most criticized team in football following a 38-3 Week 1 loss to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers told the media there was no reason to freak out about the performance as it was just one game. He followed up those comments with an impressive game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 on Monday night.
NFL
audacy.com

Not a forgone conclusion Aaron Rodgers leaves Packers next season: Herman

Aaron Rodgers delivered a primetime-worthy performance on Monday night, throwing for 255 yards and four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 35-17 beatdown over the Detroit Lions before a sold-out crowd at Lambeau Field. And since winning is a great deodorizer, it's still too early to rule out the possibility...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers complains about those who criticized his lackluster Week One effort

The guy who reportedly wanted his team’s G.M. to be fired apparently wants some media members to lose their jobs, too. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who seems to be using his weekly visits with Pat McAfee for a Festivus-style airing of grievances, sounded off on Tuesday about those who dared to question whether his off-field drama or sideline demeanor may have contributed to his team’s jarring 38-3 season-opening loss to the Saints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers blasts those who question his work ethic

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley recently generated headlines when he questioned the work ethic of former teammate and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers and even went so far as to say that the Packers needed to be ready to make the switch to Jordan Love if Rodgers couldn't rally the troops back following a 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. That was before Rodgers and company downed the Detroit Lions Monday night to notch their first win of the season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers goes off on ‘ridiculous’ media critics

After throwing four touchdowns in a win over the Lions, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to his many critics in the post-game presser on Monday. “We tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” said Rodgers. “I just think people like to say a lot of bull****, and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Rob Parker: "Aaron Rodgers Can Win MVP Again This Season"

Rob Parker: "Aaron Rodgers can win the MVP again! I saw it with my own two eyes last night. It's not an overreaction. It's not a prisoner of the moment. He carved up the Lions like it was Thanksgiving dinner! Did you see those flicks of the wrist? My goodness, the Lions didn't know what hit them in the second half!
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy