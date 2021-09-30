Packers: Aaron Rodgers has shown MVP form since week one loss

Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 35-17 win over the Lions. Rodgers bounced back from a poor Week 1 performance to throw nearly as many touchdowns as incompletions. The reigning MVP's volume was limited in the first half as Aaron Jones was established as Green Bay's centerpiece, yet Rodgers still found his tailback with a couple short scores early on. Rodgers then dazzled with a pair of throws to begin the third quarter, dropping a beautiful, 50-yard dime to Davante Adams before delivering a 22-yard strike down the seam for a Robert Tonyan touchdown. With another red-zone scoring pass to Jones later, Rodgers capped a highly efficient night, sending him into the Week 3 matchup against the 49ers on a positive note.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO