Russia's VTB submits bid for Citi's consumer business in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB submitted a bid for Citigroup’s consumer business in Russia in August, VTB board member Dmitry Pyanov told reporters on Thursday, without disclosing the bidding price.

In April, Citigroup said it planned to focus its consumer bank’s presence in four wealth centres across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa - or in Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and London.

As a result, Citi would leave its consumer business in thirteen markets, including Russia.

Pyanov said that there was no reaction yet to VTB’s proposal but added that the state bank was not the only one bidding for Citi’s consumer unit in Russia.