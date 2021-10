To get to 2-1 on the season the Packers will have to go to an all-too familiar foe this Sunday night when they head to the bay area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday marks the 4th time in the past two seasons the Packers make their way west. The Packers were victorious over the 49ers in the regular season last November, but dropped their previous two contests at Levi’s Stadium with one of those losses coming in the NFC Championship game in 2020.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO