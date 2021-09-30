Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Limited-Time Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce
Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its wide variety of sauces but the newest addition to its lineup is the first collaboration with Doritos. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Today, Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars nationwide will begin offering the limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce*. This latest sauce innovation combines two game day essentials – chicken wings and Doritos – to create an experience that only Buffalo Wild Wings can provide. Each order comes with a small sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips too.www.franchising.com
