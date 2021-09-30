CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Limited-Time Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce

By Buffalo Wild Wings
 6 days ago

Buffalo Wild Wings is known for its wide variety of sauces but the newest addition to its lineup is the first collaboration with Doritos. September 30, 2021 // Franchising.com // Today, Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars nationwide will begin offering the limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce*. This latest sauce innovation combines two game day essentials – chicken wings and Doritos – to create an experience that only Buffalo Wild Wings can provide. Each order comes with a small sample bag of Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips too.

