Denver, CO

A New Electronic Music Festival Debuts at Levitt Pavilion This Weekend

By Jaime Sloane
Westword
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive years have passed since Levitate Events CEO and co-founder Noah Levinson got stoned and dreamed up a melody-focused electronic music festival that favors instrumental live performances over DJ sets. A student at New York University’s prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the time, Levinson was drumming up ways to push against the grain of many traditional electronic music events that center on intense sonics and heavy, rapid-fire soundscapes.

