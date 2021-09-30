CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Global Law Firm Breaks Through $3B Revenue Barrier

By Rose Walker
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker McKenzie has become the fourth law firm to break through the $3 billion revenue barrier, it announced on Thursday as part of its financial results for the 2020-21 financial year. It joins an exclusive club of the world’s largest firms, led by Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and...

www.law.com

Law.com

Los Angeles Firm Blows Away Big Law Standard With $230K First-Year Pay

Michelman & Robinson, a Los Angeles-born midsize firm focused on litigation, regulatory and transactional work, announced Monday it would raise associate salaries beyond the Davis Polk & Wardwell associate pay scale announced in June. Associates starting in 2022 will receive up to $230,000 annually, while the firm’s highest-level associates will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law.com

The ‘Case’ for Law Firm IT Administrative Tracking

Technology is not the core business of law firms, but its role in empowering and enhancing law firm operations is increasing at a significant rate. More specifically, an oft-cited Gartner study of legal technology spend from Q1 2021 forecasted a threefold increase by 2025, with corporate law department tech spending exploding from three to twelve percent in the same epoch.
LAW
Law.com

Allens, A&O Dial Into $1.4B Australian Cellphone Tower Deal

Allens and Allen & Overy are advising as pension fund AustralianSuper makes a $1.4 billion investment in a local cellphone tower network. AustralianSuper is paying A$1.9 billion for a 70% stake in Australia Tower Network (ATN), owned by Singapore’s SingTel.
ECONOMY
#Dla Piper
Law.com

Michelman & Robinson Boosts Associate Salaries to Starting Pay of $230K

Michelman & Robinson's new associate pay scale ranges from $230,000 to $450,000 annually. The skill-based scale previously began at $190,000 plus a 10% bonus on work origination credit. The firm hopes the new scale will provide associates with greater predictability and reduce attrition rates. Michelman & Robinson, a Los Angeles-born...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Litigation Department of the Year, Finance: Kasowitz Benson Torres

What are some of the department’s most satisfying successes of the past year and why? We obtained several significant wins—including two in the span of a week—on behalf of leading investment managers holding over $1.4 billion in notes issued by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts in groundbreaking litigations concerning the management and control of the Trusts. In these cases, that we lead, the Trusts’ owners have attempted to seize control of the Trusts in violation of the Trust Documents. Our successful rulings established protections that will help ensure the stability of the $10 trillion securitization market for investors. Among other victories, on August 19, we prevailed on a key appeal when the Third Circuit, issued a precedent-setting opinion, in favor of our clients, by invalidating an attempt by the Trusts’ owners to install their own affiliate to service and sell the Trusts’ loans. And, then on August 27, the Delaware Chancery Court issued a groundbreaking decision clarifying that the Trusts’ owners owed fiduciary duties to our clients and other investors when fulfilling any obligations concerning the student loan collateral.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Break Down Barriers to Legal Tech Usage With Training

Many law firms and legal departments report barriers to using legal technology, and insufficient training may be a root cause. To help break down these barriers, organizations should consider creating more opportunities for their lawyers and staff to train on legal technology. When asked to select what barriers to using...
TECHNOLOGY
mckinneyonline.com

Optimizing Revenue in Your Law Firm with Lexicon

If your law firm was leaving money behind, you would do everything in your power to fix that, right? If you could maximize the amount of revenue that you keep without adding extra work, it would be a no-brainer. Today’s episode is focused on operational efficiencies and best practices you can implement in your own practice to do just that and optimizing revenue in your law firm. We welcomed two experts with over 25 years of legal industry experience to get the best advice. Scott Brennan, CEO of Lexicon, and Tom Boster, the CFO, and COO help us gain insight so you can increase revenues, maximize efficiencies, reduce costs and spend more time practicing law.
SOFTWARE
Law.com

Litigation Department of the Year, Intellectual Property: Kirkland & Ellis

What are some of the department’s most satisfying successes of the past year and why? One of the most satisfying aspects of Kirkland’s business is the wide range of matters our incredible selection of clients entrusts us to handle. Highlights from the past year include a complete victory for Intel in a multi-jurisdiction litigation involving circuit layout and fabrication technology patents, where we obtained a final determination of no violation in the ITC, as well as summary judgment of non-infringement in the Northern District of California on all five asserted patents.
LAW
Law.com

Ozy Media Co-Founder Samir Rao Hit With Securities Suit Amid Company Shutdown

Ozy Media and co-founder Samir Rao were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court amid scrutiny of the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers. The suit, brought by Blank Rome on behalf of Lifeline Legacy Holdings, contends that Lifeline agreed to invest approximately $2 million in Ozy Media based on false representations. The case is 5:21-cv-07751, Lifeline Legacy Holdings, LLC v. Ozy Media, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Vaccine-Exemption Requests Putting Legal Departments in Tricky Spot

Legal departments are seeking to strike a balance between keeping workplaces safe and minimizing litigation. An employment attorney says exemption requests are higher in areas where vaccination is an especially politically charged issue. Legal teams need to work closely with HR to avoid exposing employers to litigation. In-house legal departments...
LAW
accountingtoday.com

Law firm at center of Pandora helped global rich hide money

Two decades ago, Jaime Aleman was looking to re-establish Panama’s reputation as a stable business center following the U.S.’s 1989 invasion. So, the Duke-educated attorney brought together heads of the country’s top law firms to back legislation inspired by Liechtenstein’s friendly rules on private foundations. The story, as told by Aleman in his autobiography, “Honesty is Priceless,” was the beginning of an offshore-entity boom, in which world leaders, celebrities and more used hundreds of thousands of shell companies in Panama to hide their assets and take advantage of accounting and tax loopholes.
LAW
Law.com

Former SEC Chief Litigation Counsel Moves from Covington to Dentons

Covington & Burling’s securities enforcement chair David Kornblau has left his firm of 12 years to join Dentons in New York as Big Law continues to beef up its regulatory chops under President Joseph Biden’s administration. Kornblau spent a decade in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a trial...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Dentons Takes Covington's Securities Enforcement Chair in New York

Dentons has hired away Covington & Burling's securities enforcement chair, David Kornblau. Kornblau said he joined Dentons because of its global reach and wider range of practice areas. He and others are bracing for increased scrutiny under SEC chair Gary Gensler's tenure. Covington & Burling’s securities enforcement chair David Kornblau...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

The women breaking down barriers at ‘magic circle’ law firms

When Megan Elizabeth Gray, a senior associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, succeeded in persuading the Magic Circle law firm to ban the use of “Dear Sirs” in legal correspondence - helping shake off its stuffy image - she felt her employer was making progress. Her view changed, however, when she...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Tokkea Is Building A Crypto Ecosystem To Break Down Entry Barriers For Users

As crypto continues its steady way into the mainstream, crypto platforms like Tokkea are building entire ecosystems where experts and beginners can trade and invest in digital assets in the most secure way and with the lowest possible risk. Their solution? A set of fintech services united into a single ecosystem with an internal token, an exchange, and a copy trading platform.
MARKETS
Law.com

'The Coverage Is Worthless': New Mexico High Court's Ruling on UM/UIM Policies Clears Way for Class Action Against Insurers

The New Mexico Supreme Court was asked by the federal district court whether minimum insured/underinsured motorist limits are illusory for an insured who has more than $25,000 in damages caused by a minimally insured tortfeasor. The court said it may mislead minimum UM/UIM policyholders to believe they will receive benefits,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

