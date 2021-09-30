Area hospitals begin to take action as vaccine mandate deadlines approach
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several St. Louis area hospitals have reached the COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for employees. The deadline for both Barnes Jewish Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital systems have passed. BJC said majority of employees have complied, but there are currently 45 staff members who are suspended. Those who are suspended will be terminated if they don't comply by October 15th, according to BJC. Every employee at St. Luke's Hospital is currently vaccinated.www.kmov.com
