Workhorse Group CFO, COO exit in rejig at EV company

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group said on Thursday two of its top executives, including finance chief Steve Schrader, had left the company and that it had hired new people as part of a management rejig to underpin its commercial goals. The changes signal Workhorse is undergoing a broader management...

www.streetinsider.com

