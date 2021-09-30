Workhorse Group CFO, COO exit in rejig at EV company

Nancy Hejran has been the CFO & COO of Clipper Corporation for over three years. She has built a team from the ground up and created financial systems to help manage and drive the business. She created Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to get the company on track and to manage growth. Over that first year, Hejran worked to create the SOPs and implement accounting and IT systems. She has instituted cross-department training programs to help each group better understand what the others were doing and how to best interact with each other instead of previous silos that had been established. She created an onboarding process for each new hire which entailed four weeks of training learning every aspect of the business. Her work to help improve company culture has also improved productivity and revenues. The company has grown 300% from $25 million when she first joined, to $70 million in revenue.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO