Franklin Resources (BEN) to Acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced that it will acquire O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (“OSAM”), a leading quantitative asset management firm. Through this acquisition, Franklin Templeton adds to its offerings in the high growth separately managed account (SMA) industry, where it is already one of the largest providers with $130 billion in SMA assets under management as of August 31, 2021. OSAM’s capabilities, both as a factor-based investment manager and as a Custom Indexing solution via OSAM’s flagship Canvas® platform, will serve as an important expansion and enhancement of Franklin Templeton’s existing strengths in SMA and custom solutions capabilities. The Canvas platform launched in late 2019 and has seen strong growth since its inception, now representing $1.8 billion of OSAM’s total $6.4 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021.