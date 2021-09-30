CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Resources (BEN) to Acquire O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

 6 days ago

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced that it will acquire O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC ("OSAM"), a leading quantitative asset management firm. Through this acquisition, Franklin Templeton adds to its offerings in the high growth separately managed account (SMA) industry, where it is already one of the largest providers with $130 billion in SMA assets under management as of August 31, 2021. OSAM's capabilities, both as a factor-based investment manager and as a Custom Indexing solution via OSAM's flagship Canvas® platform, will serve as an important expansion and enhancement of Franklin Templeton's existing strengths in SMA and custom solutions capabilities. The Canvas platform launched in late 2019 and has seen strong growth since its inception, now representing $1.8 billion of OSAM's total $6.4 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021.

Stamford's O'Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC has been acquired by Franklin Templeton, a global investment management organization, for an undisclosed sum. O'Shaugnessy was founded in 1996 as a quantitative asset management firm that delivers equity portfolios to institutional investors, individual investors, and the high-net-worth clients of financial advisors. It also serves as the investment advisor for a U.S. mutual fund and as a sub-advisor to a family of mutual funds in Canada. The company was an early leader in the factor-based investing strategy.
