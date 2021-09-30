CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exela Technologies (XELA) Enters $250M At Market Issuance Sales Agreement

 6 days ago

We have entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the "Sales Agreement") with B. Riley Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Needham & Company, LLC (each, an "Agent" and, collectively, the "Agents") relating to shares of our common stock, $0.0001 par value per share ("Common Stock"), offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, from time to time we may offer and sell shares of our Common Stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $250,000,000 through or to the applicable Agent, acting as sales agent or principal, pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Sales of our Common Stock, if any, may be made on the The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") at market prices or on mutually agreed terms between the applicable Agent and us.

StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K RedHill Biopharma Ltd. For: Oct 06

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Prices 8.47M Share Offering at $29.50/sh

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,474,577 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,694,915 common shares pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $29.50 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a price of $29.4999 per pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Xenon from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Xenon, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Xenon has granted to the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,525,423 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ANTERO RESOURCES Corp For: Oct 06

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer. Identification Number) 1615 Wynkoop Street. Denver. ,. Colorado. 80202. (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Prices Upsized 2.15M Share Offering at $66/sh

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "INDT", and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.00 (from $9.00). The analyst commented, "To the moon? Crashing back to Earth? While we do not know the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (AVAC) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAC), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company, today announced the pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Solo Stove parent files for IPO

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Premarket Mover: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Up 1.09%

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) is up 1.09% today. FB stock closed at $326.23 and is up $3.57 during pre-market trading. Pre-market tends to be more volatile due to significantly lower volume as most investors only trade between standard trading hours. FB has a roughly average overall score of 64 meaning the stock holds a better value than 64% of stocks at its current price. InvestorsObserver's overall ranking system is a comprehensive evaluation and considers both technical and fundamental factors when evaluating a stock. The overall score is a great starting point for investors that are beginning to evaluate a stock. FB gets a average Short-Term Technical score of 60 from InvestorsObserver's proprietary ranking system. This means that the stock's trading pattern over the last month have been neutral. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has the 130th highest Short-Term Technical score in the Internet Content & Information industry. The Short-Term Technical score evaluates a stock's trading pattern over the past month and is most useful to short-term stock and option traders. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock's Overall and Short-Term Technical score paint a mixed picture for FB's recent trading patterns and forecasted price. Click Here To Get The Full Report on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Enters Into a Non-Dilutive Revenue Interest Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty Partners for Up to $125 Million

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into a revenue interest financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners® for up to $125 million. Spero intends to use the proceeds from the agreement and existing cash on hand to prepare for the anticipated launch of tebipenem HBr, as well as to support the continued clinical development of SPR720 and SPR206.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Ripple Places $250M Bet On NFT Market

Ripple has unveiled a fund dedicated to NFTs with the aim of bringing more utility to the XRP Ledger. Ripple has launched a $250 million fund to explore new use cases for NFTs. XRP surged by more than 7.5% following the news. Further buying pressure could potentially help the asset...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Denison Mines (DNN) Announces At the Market Offering Agreement With Cantor Fitzgerald & Scotia Capital

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated September 28, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement"), providing for an at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program, with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("CFCC"), Scotia Capital Inc. (together with CFCC, the "Co-Lead Canadian Agents"), Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Canadian Agents, the "Agents"). View PDF version.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 03 Filed by: Lewis Gregory P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Instrument converts to...
BUSINESS

