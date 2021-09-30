Donald A. Roberts, Sr., 87, Decorated War Veteran

WILLIAMSBURG — Donald A. Roberts, Sr. of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully, on September 24th with his family at his side. Don was born in Medford, Massachusetts on August 14, 1934 to Henry K. and Miriam Roberts. He attended New York Military Academy, and upon graduating attended Harvard University. In 1954, he joined the United States Army, and graduated from the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA. He later attended Officer Candidate School at Ft. Sill, OK and was commissioned a 2nd LT. Following graduation from OCS, he married the love of his life, Lorraine.